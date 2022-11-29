LIZZY CAPLAN BREAKS THE MOLD, STARRING ON GRAZIA USA’S WINTER COVER

The Emmy Award-nominated actress opens up about motherhood, marriage and why you’ll never find her on Instagram in an exclusive interview

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- GRAZIA USA , the American version of the famed Italian fashion bible GRAZIA from the Mondadori Group, has unveiled Lizzy Caplan, star of the acclaimed new streaming series, Fleishman Is in Trouble, as the cover star for its Winter issue.In Volume V of GRAZIA USA, the luxury quarterly magazine that debuted in 2020, Caplan shares rare insight into her personal life, discussing her marriage to actor, Tom Riley, and becoming a mother to her son, Alfie. She also details the two dream projects she filmed this year (FX/Hulu’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, followed by a remake of the Hollywood classic film Fatal Attraction on Paramount+) and what comes next.As the 40-year-old American actress racks up roles (and critical acclaim) one thing she’ll never sign up for is being on social media, as GRAZIA USA Editorial & Digital Director Colleen Kratofil reports in the exclusive cover story, titled “DOING IT HER WAY.”“I managed to avoid it and I still am happy that I did,” Caplan tells GRAZIA USA about staying off social media. “I do think that it makes the job more difficult. The more people know you and have opinions about you as a person, the harder it is for you to be believable as you disappear into a role.”Throughout the interview, Caplan also speaks on why she waited until later in life to have children, why she gravitates towards playing the roles of “complicated” women, and how she made her mark with a standout portrayal of Libby Epstein in Fleishman Is in Trouble, in which she stars alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes.“Lizzy Caplan is someone who has amassed incredible success in her career and become an inspiration to many, all while staying out of the limelight and letting her talent shine.” Kratofil says. “As she continues to rise and fans clamor to learn more about her, it is inspiring to learn how she keeps herself grounded in an industry that can be so demanding, and how she finds joy and power in keeping her private life private.”ON STAYING OFF SOCIAL MEDIA:“It’s made everything worse in the world and everybody more unhappy generally,” she says. “I think it’s making us all much more inward - glancing and insular. I never liked it; I still kind of don’t like it, and now I just feel like a dinosaur. But there’s a part of me that thinks I’m going to be proven right or everybody just decides that they need to delete their social media. So, we’ll see.”ON MOTHERHOOD:“There are moments where you’re just watching this little person do a thing and you’re just beaming at him and you don’t even realize you’re beaming until maybe you see a picture of yourself watching him do this thing and you realize, ‘Oh my, I’m smiling so much right now.’ I was smiling without being totally aware that I’m smiling — it’s like this unrivaled pure joy.”ON HAVING KIDS LATER IN LIFE WITH HUSBAND TOM RILEY:“We got a lot of life in before we had a kid, so we were both very ready to do this. And it’s just so much more mind blowing and better than you could imagine before actually going through with it. That’s been our experience.”ON MARRYING AN ACTOR:“I like having the common ground. I like that my husband and I can talk about anything that’s happened on set and he will know exactly what I’m talking about. The trade-off is that you’re both in such an unpredictable line of work, and that of course has its ups and downs. But for me it’s not even a question that getting the understanding that comes with it is worth all of the other stuff.”ON FILMING FLEISHMAN IS IN TROUBLE AND FATAL ATTRACTION:“I’ve never done two projects back-to-back, so it’s just been kind of this insane whiplash. But as an actor, all I’ve ever kind of wanted is to be able to do different stuff, so I’m forever grateful that this is what this year looks like.”ON CHOOSING PARTS:She notes that she usually gravitates towards playing “complicated” women who are “maybe not so easily compartmentalized” and got both in the roles she played this year. “These two characters, these two shows, they just couldn’t be more different. It’s like absolute polar opposites, which was a wonderful challenge as an actor. It’s kind of a dream challenge for me.”ON MEAN GIRLS:“I am so on board with this return of Lindsay Lohan. I’m just pumped. She was such an incredible talent when she was working as a kid and a young adult so I’m happy to see that she’s coming back.” Caplan doesn’t know what the story would exactly entail for a Mean Girls reboot, but if Tina Fey wrote some incredible scripts? “Of course I would want to be a part of it; I would be an idiot not to join,” she says, adding, “But to me it feels like Mean Girls had a really good beginning, middle and end. I don’t know what’s left of the story.”Caplan was photographed by Emman Montalvan and wears Balenciaga on the GRAZIA USA cover. Inside the issue, she models looks by Gucci, Hermès, Fendi, Prada, Miu Miu, Proenza Schouler, Jimmy Choo, Maison Miru, AGMES, Jenny Bird, Falke, Maria La Rosa. Caplan was styled by Kat Typaldos.Beyond the cover, GRAZIA USA’s Winter issue showcases inspiring stories from a myriad of change makers and brands who are shining bright this holiday season.“There is always an undeniable sparkle to the winter season.” says GRAZIA USA Editor and Chief Creative Officer, Joseph Errico. “We ran with that theme for this issue to create an amalgamation of content spanning fashion, travel, jewelry, stories that inspire us, and more. It’s a celebration of all the things that bring us joy during this time of year.”Features throughout the issue include:DIVAS’ DREAM: Bulgari brings classic Roman heritage and playful femininity to the newest iterations of their iconic collectionPERFECT TIMING: Sotheby's and Bucherer combine forces to create a seamless certified pre-owned luxury watch online marketplaceMAGIC HOUR: Christian Angermayer speaks candidly with GRAZIA USA on his mission to combat the mental health crisis by making psychedelics accepted in societyFOR THE LOVE OF HIP HOP: In celebration of the music genre’s anniversary, GRAZIA USA reports on the Museum at FIT celebrating hip hop’s influence on five decades of fashionWINTER ESCAPES: GRAZIA USA compiles a list of picture-perfect retreats, whether you’re craving a tropical paradise, a cozy hotspot or an exciting city adventureThrough its elite offering, GRAZIA USA offers an unparalleled connection to the next-generation luxury consumer via its first-party data model, targeting Americans who are the most affluent and influential individuals who reside in the top 15 markets in the country and who are responsible for 50% of the nation’s wealth and luxury spending.“GRAZIA USA’s Winter issue attracted a portfolio of iconic luxury brand partners that we are extremely proud to be working with, including Cartier, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Gucci, Guess, Harry Winston, Louis Vuitton, Omega, among others,” says Maria Eliason, GRAZIA USA’s Executive Vice President.Published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A, the Grazia USA Winter issue will also be available for purchase in December on newsstands at Barnes & Noble stores nationwide as well as other premium point-of-sale retailers. Alternatively, users can subscribe via email at contact@graziausa.com or view on the GRAZIA digital and social platforms.ABOUT GRAZIA USAGRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays. GRAZIA USA is published under a licensing agreement with Mondadori Media S.p.A. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.ABOUT PANTHEON MEDIA GROUP, LLC.Pantheon Media Group (PMG) is an independent next-generation media company that brings one of the most prestigious European fashion magazines to the biggest fashion market in the world. PMG is the exclusive publisher of GRAZIA USA, the latest franchise of the iconic fashion bible, first launched in Italy in 1938. Also uniquely focused on beauty, culture, society, status, celebrity, and luxury, GRAZIA USA publishes digitally first and later in print, with the release of the first of its quarterly 400-page magazines in 2021. GRAZIA USA does more than just inform and inspire an educated audience of influential readers: It is unlike anything the fashion industry in the United States has ever seen. We do not serve readers, we serve users. PMG is a 360-degree media business that is poised for the future, broadening storytelling into virtual and augmented reality, video, television, audio, e-commerce, live events, branded content, innovative advertising solutions and beyond. PMG is headquartered in New York City.