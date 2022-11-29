Sustainable is the New Smart! This December, Smart City Expo Miami will connect citizens, communities, and cities
70+ speakers and 5,000+ attendees will share their urban planning, climate action, and green economy ideas and solutions
Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a state-of-the art, immersive experience – including some of the best thinkers in urbanism and technology.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Cities Americas, the leading platform for smart cities intelligence, trade shows, and conferences, today opened registrations for the third edition of Smart City Expo Miami: South Florida’s premier ideas forum for sustainable urban innovation.
— Bernardo Scheinkman
From December 12th through 14th, the world’s top urbanists, innovators, and civil servants will come together with citizens and community leaders at Downtown Miami’s iconic James L. Knight Center and on a digital metaverse platform to discuss the expo’s theme, SUSTAINABLE is the NEW SMART.
“We are delighted to announce that we will bring together the best roster of speakers for this year's edition,” commented architect and urbanist Bernardo Scheinkman, the expo’s curator. “Participants will have the opportunity to enjoy a state-of-the art, immersive experience – including some of the best thinkers in urbanism and technology.”
This unique, made-in-Miami event has global reach as well as local roots, in a city on the front lines of climate change.
Smart City Expo Miami will feature 70 award-winning speakers sharing their unique insights into six focus innovation areas:
1. Sustainable Growth; 2. Climate Action; 3. Resilient Infrastructure; 4. Inclusive and Sharing Cities; 5. Smart Destinations; 6. Quality of Life.
These globally-recognized experts are some of the best thinkers in urbanism and technology. They will present during daily TED talk-style presentations, moderated dialogues, and fireside chats.
Experts will break traditional silos by participating in group discussions and other interactions directly with participants. The ultimate goal of these interactions is to engage and empower citizens, communities, and cities to implement these experiences in practical and effective ways.
Confirmed keynotes include business and technology leader Jonathan Reichental, CEO of Human Future; architect Paul Doherty, CEO of The Digit Group; and urban innovator Bas Boorsma, CDO of the City of Rotterdam. Our terrific line-up of speakers will continue to expand – so be sure to register now and follow us for the latest updates.
Alongside these talks will be our Innovation Hub Showcase, an exhibition hall presenting cutting-edge innovations in sustainability, resilience, technology, and citizen satisfaction. Participants will be able to engage with the exhibitors, learn about their disruptive innovations, and take part in live experiences during the event.
Other notable activities at this year’s Smart City Expo Miami include:
● Startup playground: Connecting innovative early-stage companies that are developing disruptive innovations for smart communities and cities.
● Kids’ workshop: 1,000 children will have the opportunity to learn about smart cities through coloring, games, puzzles, projects, and more with the author of Exploring Smart Cities Activity Book for Kids.
● Media hub: Inviting 20 journalists to share their knowledge and experience around communicating smart city innovation in their work.
● CIO music hall: Bringing together CIOs to rethink how we design, construct, and maintain the places we live – with the goal of building smart communities, designing smart cities, and making happy citizens.
● Hack-a-town: A circular water city challenge to find solutions to create circular water cities that deliver social, economic, and environmental benefits.
Smart City Expo Miami aims to connect the whole smart city ecosystem, positioning Miami as a launchpad for innovation. The event will raise awareness about just how important urban planning, climate action, and the green economy is to Miami and the world.
Register today by visiting our website! SmartCityExpoMiami.com
About Smart Cities Americas
Smart Cities Americas is building South Florida’s smart city ecosystem. Led by architect and urbanist Bernardo Scheinkman, it is the leading platform for smart cities intelligence, trade shows, and conferences. The organization interacts with local, national, and international stakeholders to offer a wide range of news, research, and events that promote sustainable solutions for complex urban environments.
About Smart City Expo Miami
Smart City Expo Miami is South Florida’s premier smart cities conference, happening this year on December 12-14th. The Expo will feature 70+ award-winning speakers; 5,000+ attendees online and in-person at Miami’s James L. Knight Center and on a cutting-edge metaverse platform; and ample opportunities for citizens, communities, and cities to come together to build sustainable urban environments.
Bernardo Scheinkman
Smart Cities Americas
email us here