RetailNext Announces Traffic Data for Black Friday Weekend 2022
Retail analytics leader reports Black Friday weekend store traffic is up 2.5% year-on-year, but down -4.1% for Cyber Monday
The Black Friday weekend is proving to be a comeback kid year after year as consumers show an eagerness to return to pre-pandemic shopping levels.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide expert in retail intelligence and traffic analytics for brick-and-mortar stores, today announced its holiday flash report recapping positive traffic trends recorded over the Black Friday weekend.
— Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics
Physical store traffic rose 2.5% for Black Friday through Sunday over last year, indicating shoppers' strong desire to browse. A very clear upward trend is noted for store traffic despite the challenges retail still faces.
"The Black Friday weekend is proving to be a comeback kid year after year as consumers show an eagerness to return to pre-pandemic shopping levels. In 2020, we saw foot traffic at -42% compared to 2019, the last pre-Covid-19 year. In 2021, the variance was halved as store traffic jumped to - 21% compared to 2019. Now for the holiday weekend in 2022, we see traffic rising compared to 2021, and continuing to reduce the gap between current traffic and the pre-pandemic traffic totals we were seeing in 2019.” said Joe Shasteen, RetailNext Global Manager, Advanced Analytics.
The biggest winner among categories was Health and Beauty with a +12.3% increase while the Northeast region was the busiest this weekend.
Cyber Monday
Despite the positive traffic trends noted over the Black Friday weekend, Cyber Monday proved to be less popular in-store with a - 4.1% decline in-store traffic.
"While consumers are certainly flocking online to find great deals this year, they’re also heading to stores to pick up packages, check out products in person, and snap up deals that often rival those available online. For retailers that invest in hybrid digital and real-world experiences, that’s a massive opportunity,” said Shasteen.
RetailNext's full set of preliminary Traffic and Sales data for the Black Friday weekend (Friday, 25 November - Sunday, 27 November), and Cyber Monday (Monday, 28 November) includes:
U.S. Store Traffic (Overall) - 2022 vs 2021
- Friday, 25 Nov - Sunday, 27 Nov (Black Friday Weekend): 2.5%
- Monday, 28 Nov (Cyber Monday): -4.1%
U.S. Store Traffic (Per Day) - 2022 vs 2021
- Friday, 25 Nov (Black Friday): +7%
- Saturday, 26 Nov: +0.6%
- Sunday, Nov 27: -2.8%
- Monday, Nov 28 (Cyber Monday): -4.1%
U.S. Store Traffic (Per Category) - 2022 vs 2021
Friday, 25 Nov - Sunday, 27 Nov (Black Friday Weekend)
- Apparel: +2.2%
- Footwear: +3.5%
- Health & Beauty: +12.3%
- Home: -11.0%
- Jewelry: +4.8%
Monday, 28 Nov (Cyber Monday)
- Apparel: -2.6%
- Footwear: -2.8%
- Health & Beauty: -1.1%
- Home: -11.5%
- Jewelry: -2.7%
U.S. Store Traffic (Per Region) - 2022 vs 2021
Friday, 25 Nov - Sunday, 27 Nov (Black Friday Weekend)
- Midwest: 0.3%
- Northeast: 4.2%
- South: 0.7%
- West: 3.2%
Monday, 28 Nov (Cyber Monday)
- Midwest: -5.3%
- Northeast: 0.0%
- South: -6.0%
- West: -2.6%
(Store traffic is subject to change as retailers continue to report updates).
The company also tracked data across Sales data for the holiday season - the following Sales metrics are as of 8:00 am ET and subject to change as retailers continue to report updates from the holiday weekend:
U.S. Store Sales (Overall) - 2022 vs 2021
Friday, 25 Nov - Sunday, 27 Nov (Black Friday Weekend)
- Sales: -3.1%
- ATV: 1.4%
- CVR: -1.0%
- SY: -5.0%
- UPT: -1.5%
- AUR: 5.9%
Monday, 28 Nov (Cyber Monday)
- Sales: -9.3%
- ATV: 3.8%
- CVR: -0.3%
- SY: -4.8%
- UPT: -8.3%
- AUR: 4.3%
*For all data sets, stores must be open on both the 2022 & 2021 Date*
Derived from data collected at tens of thousands of U.S. stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform, the data reflects in-store trends across a wide variety of retail segments, from major big-box brands to standalone and specialty retail operations. Metrics exclude automobiles, petroleum, and warehouse clubs, and include stores across the US that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
