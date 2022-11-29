SLASH FITNESS PARTNERS WITH HOMESAFE TO HOST CHARITY WORKOUT SATURDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2022
Funds Raised Will Be Donated to Providing a Proper Christmas to Children From Abusive HomesDELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Delray Beach specialized fitness center, Slash Fitness, has partnered with HomeSafe to host a Charity Workout benefitting children who come from abusive homes. Founded in 1979, HomeSafe is a nationally accredited non-profit organization dedicated to protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence. Every $100 donated will provide a proper Christmas to a child in their program. There will be three workouts, hosted by some of Slash’s best trainers, from 8:30am to 11:30am.
WHAT: Charity Workout Benefitting Children of HomeSafe
WHEN: Saturday, December 3, 2022:
8:30am - AUSTIN BROCK
9:30am - CALEB GIUSTRA
10:30am ANNA RICHTER
WHERE: Slash Fitness /// Performance, 290 SE 6th Ave Ste 1, Delray Beach, Florida 33483
COST: FREE
About Slash Fitness
Slash Fitness is a state-of-the-art personalized indoor training facility located in East Delray Beach, Florida. Offering personal and group training, Slash Fitness is ideal for men and women of all ages and fitness levels. During Slash Fitness group classes, the coach puts participants through a 45-minute workout consisting of cardio, as well as endurance, strength and functional fitness components. Since opening its doors ten years ago, Slash Fitness has focused on building a positive, healthy and inclusive community – making it one of the premier fitness facilities in South Florida. Learn more at https://slashfitpro.com/.
About HomeSafe
HomeSafe is a nationally accredited nonprofit protecting Palm Beach County’s and South Florida’s most vulnerable residents – victims of child abuse and domestic violence. Through its results-driven approach, the organization is the leading provider of prevention and intervention services, serving more than 15,000 infants, children, young adults and families each year. HomeSafe is one of just five specialized residential therapy homes in the state of Florida—the only one in Southeast Florida—and currently cares for 50 percent of all of the children these organizations serve. To donate or learn more, please visit helphomesafe.org.
