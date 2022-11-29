Kingsborough Community College Offers Cannabis Education Training for New Yorkers to Meet Growing Demand in NYC & Beyond
...retail dispensary licenses will see the creation of new jobs requiring unique skills. These courses are perfect for people seeking to increase skills or looking to transition to a new career...”BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cannabis field is buzzing with employment opportunities and Kingsborough Community College (KCC) has partnered with Green Flower, a leading education provider for cannabis, to develop the skilled workforce that will be required from seed to sale.
— KCC VP Dr. Simone Rodriguez
They will offer three online certificates, designed to quickly train professionals to fill the growing skills gap needs of the companies in the legalized cannabis industry. The three certificates include: advanced dispensary associate, advanced cultivation technician, and advanced manufacturing agent.
“Green Flower is honored to be partnering with Kingsborough Community College to offer three cannabis industry training courses. As the only community college in Brooklyn and part of the CUNY system reaching students in Brooklyn and beyond, KCC’s history and commitment to helping working adults find and build new careers is second to none,” says Daniel Kalef, Green Flower's vice president of higher education. “Educating a new workforce in cannabis retail, manufacturing and agriculture environments will significantly contribute to the continued growth of the industry through a well-trained workforce.”
Each course will cost $800, with a limited time special of $50 off using promo code FIRST30 from November 30-December 30. Enrollment is currently underway for the training, which begins November 30. No experience is necessary to enroll in the courses.
“New York is one of the nation’s largest cannabis markets, and the state’s recent inception of retail dispensary licenses will see the creation of new jobs requiring unique skills,” said KCC VP Dr. Simone Rodriguez. “These courses are perfect for people seeking to increase skills or looking to transition to a new career altogether.”
“Increasing accessibility to cannabis education is crucial at a time when there is a growing demand in this area,” noted Christine Zagari LoPorto, assistant dean of KCC’s program. “It is important for us to work towards closing the opportunity gap in New York’s economy and prepare students for careers that can be ladders to the middle class.”
To learn more about attending a class, visit https://kbcc.cannabisstudiesonline.com/
About Kingsborough Community College
Founded in 1963, Kingsborough Community College is Brooklyn’s only community college and is part of the City University of New York (CUNY). Located on a 70-acre campus in Manhattan Beach, Kingsborough remains firmly committed to its mission of providing both liberal arts and career education, promoting student learning and development, as well as strengthening and serving its diverse community. Kingsborough provides a high-quality education through associate degree programs that prepare students for transfer to senior colleges or entry into the workforce. Serving approximately 10,000 full- and part-time students annually and an additional 10,000 students in its expanding continuing education program, Kingsborough has earned recognition as a Leader College of Distinction for excellence in student success by Achieving the Dream, and has been identified as a Top Community College in the nation by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program seven consecutive times.
About the KCC Division of Workforce Development, Strategic Partnerships & Office of Continuing Education
Kingsborough Community College’s Division of Workforce Development, Strategic Partnerships & Office of Continuing Education has a long history of successfully executing workforce-training programs. Its broad range of programs promotes learning, enrichment and career and professional development. It has provided thousands with job training, college entrance preparation, and personal development, with a focus on careers in health, technology, business and trade.
About Green Flower
Since 2014, Green Flower has been the global leader in cannabis education, helping millions of people learn about the professional benefits of cannabis. Utilizing their network of more than 700 experts in cannabis medicine, business, cultivation, retail, compliance, and more, Green Flower produces best-in-class online training and content designed to help people succeed in the cannabis industry. Green Flower also partners with colleges and universities to help job seekers, law and health care professionals and entrepreneurs succeed in the rapidly growing cannabis marketplace.
