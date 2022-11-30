HUVRdata Welcomes Airdata UAV to its Partner Network Ecosystem
Ensure total asset integrity and compliance by tracking drone safety and regulatory data alongside inspection data
College Station, TX - November 30, 2022 - Today, at ASME’s Robotics for Inspection and Maintenance, HUVRdata, Inc. welcomes Airdata UAV to the HUVR Partner Network (HPN).
As industrial regulations continue to expand in complexity and grow to address new assets, companies must change their inspection workflows to gather the necessary data for safety and compliance. Drones and other new tools are helping to ensure compliance with evolving regulations, as robotic tools can quickly collect far more data at a far larger scale. However, all this new data requires an inspection data management software platform (IDMS) to ensure it is transformed into actionable insights—and the tools themselves often bring more regulations that must be considered.
HUVRdata and Airdata both have purpose-built robotic measurement tools to meet the needs of industrial inspections. They also enable robotics to assist in maintaining compliance with standards set by various governing bodies, including API, DOT, FAA, TC, etc. Airdata facilitates detailed reporting on drone and pilot data via the HUVR IDMS platform. With Airdata as a partner, HUVR will now offer customers the ability to see and manage both inspection data and pilot and drone flight information in a single platform.
Zev Laderman, Executive Chairman of Airdata, had this to say, “When we met HUVR we immediately saw the synergies and value that we could bring customers by working together. As partners, we can each stay very focused on our core competencies knowing that the end user will receive maximum benefit.
HUVR has been helping industrial equipment owners and inspection companies effectively manage and perform inspections on critical components of heavy industry for many years, enabling immediate ROI and improved production KPIs. This is accomplished by providing a complete digitized inspection workflow for the collection, management and storage of inspection data.
“By integrating data from Airdata, we are closing the loop on capturing all the data needed for an asset owner to comply with drone-related regulations,” said Bob Baughman, CEO of HUVRdata. “This is another step in how HUVR helps to improve a company’s safety, compliance and operational excellence.”
About Airdata Uav
Airdata UAV provides drone pilots and commercial UAV operators with innovative flight data analytics for preventive maintenance, regulatory reporting, general aircraft health, and flight performance. More than 210,000 users in 232 countries use Airdata UAV to analyze their flights. With over 20,000,000 flights loaded into our cloud-based software platform, Airdata UAV helps both hobbyists and commercial operators, be better and safer pilots. For more information visit https://airdata.com/
About HUVRdata
HUVRdata is the next generation Inspection Data Management Software Platform. Purpose-built in the cloud, the mobile-connected and vendor-agnostic HUVR IDMS enables the aggregation, analysis and automation of visual and quantitative inspection data from any device, sensor, robot, or field technician. The largest energy producers and the most specialized inspection service providers have realized immediate ROI using HUVR to plan inspections, manage work, ingest data, assess findings and generate analytical reports – from any workflow and in concert with any existing systems of record. Industrial asset owners finally have a simple and easy way to visualize infrastructure health, ensuring compliance, reliability and operational excellence. For more information visit https://www.huvrdata.com/
Press Inquiries: Jamey Heinze, CMO, HUVRdata
