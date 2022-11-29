Opkey Named as Key Player in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools
The guide highlights Artificial Intelligence in software testing as a way to speed up digital transformations initiatives and accelerate organizational growth.
Opkey is proud to announce its inclusion in Gartner's 2022 Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing. In the guide, Gartner analysts explore how AI-augmented testing tools like Opkey are powering the new age of digital-first business transformation. The report concluded that software engineering leaders must evaluate vendor offerings based on each tool's AI capabilities in specific software-testing areas.
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO and Founder
The success of next-generation ERP solutions depends on the effectiveness of the applications and its functionalities, which is why AI-augmented testing solutions like Opkey are critical in getting the most out of ERP software. Opkey leverages test mining, predictive intelligence, and self-healing capabilities to expedite testing and validation processes, saving time and money while lowering the risk of breakage when deploying or migrating an ERP application.
"After recently being included in Forrester’s Continuous Testing Automation Landscape report, we are thrilled to also be recognized by Gartner as one of the key players in the software-testing market. We greatly appreciate this recognition from the Gartner community," said Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO.
You can download the report by clicking on this link.
https://www.gartner.com/document/4021552?ref=hp-wylo
