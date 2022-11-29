Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 310,360 in the last 365 days.

Opkey Named as Key Player in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

The guide highlights Artificial Intelligence in software testing as a way to speed up digital transformations initiatives and accelerate organizational growth.

After recently being included in Forrester’s Continuous Testing Automation Landscape report, we are thrilled to also be recognized by Gartner as one of the key players in the software-testing market.”
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO and Founder
DUBLIN, CA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey is proud to announce its inclusion in Gartner’s 2022 Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing. In the guide, Gartner analysts explore how AI-augmented testing tools like Opkey are powering the new age of digital-first business transformation. The report concluded that software engineering leaders must evaluate vendor offerings based on each tool’s AI capabilities in specific software-testing areas.

The success of next-generation ERP solutions depends on the effectiveness of the applications and its functionalities, which is why AI-augmented testing solutions like Opkey are critical in getting the most out of ERP software. Opkey leverages test mining, predictive intelligence, and self-healing capabilities to expedite testing and validation processes, saving time and money while lowering the risk of breakage when deploying or migrating an ERP application.

"After recently being included in Forrester’s Continuous Testing Automation Landscape report, we are thrilled to also be recognized by Gartner as one of the key players in the software-testing market. We greatly appreciate this recognition from the Gartner community," said Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO.

You can download the report by clicking on this link.
https://www.gartner.com/document/4021552?ref=hp-wylo

Media contact:

Noah Keil
Opkey, 11750 Dublin Blvd, Suite 200, Dublin, CA
+1 (973)-769-8662
noah.keil@opkey.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Opkey Named as Key Player in Gartner’s Market Guide for AI-Augmented Software Testing Tools

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.