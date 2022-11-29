47Billion Joins NVIDIA Inception
The company aims to leverage the NVIDIA Inception program to introduce more research initiatives in extended reality and machine learning.
47Billion, Inc., a data analytics and Web 3.0 company, announced that it has joined the NVIDIA Inception program for cutting-edge startups. This gives 47Billion access to the best technical tools and resources for its research and innovation wing.
— Rajeev Dixit, CTO and Co-founder
47Billion consistently builds product offerings using cutting-edge technologies, including Blockchain, AR/VR, and machine learning. A catalyst to 47Billion’s selection for NVIDIA Inception is the virtual reality middleware developed by the company. The platform accelerates AR/VR application development while ensuring a seamless transition of objects, spaces, and people between the real and virtual worlds.
47Billion is working on many more projects at the forefront of technology. These include Blockchain-enabled real-estate tokenization, an NFT marketplace, and a document-understanding solution powered by machine learning.
Rajeev Dixit, co-founder and CTO 47Billion, shared, “It is an honor to be accepted in this prestigious program by NVIDIA. We look forward to the association and precious feedback on our various initiatives in research and innovation. I am also keen to collaborate with other technology companies and learn more about the next-generation products and services that they are working on.”
47Billion was recently recognized as “The Most Innovative Company” by one of the prestigious media groups.
The company and its founders are dedicated to their efforts to build new IPs and product innovations. NVIDIA Inception will assist them in driving the business forward through go-to-market support, training, and technology assistance.
NVIDIA Inception helps organizations during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provides fundamental tools to help them grow.
About 47Billion
47Billion has helped more than 100 companies across the globe in their digital transformation journey. These include industry stalwarts, SMBs, and notable angel-backed startups. 47Billion has development centers in California, Indore, and Bangalore.
47Billion is a product engineering services company specializing in
User Experience and Design
Big Data and Analytics
Machine Learning
End-to-end Product Development
The company has successfully deployed many projects in telecom, logistics, agriculture, ad-tech, tourism, education, healthcare, ERP for SMEs, IoT, and digital signages and kiosks.
