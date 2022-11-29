Teba Becomes the First Australian Service Provider to Deliver the Tehama Carrier for Work™

Deploy Virtual Desktops for Global Teams, in Minutes. Provide Contractors, Clients and Employees Secure Access to your Network, in Minutes. Discover Tehama's All-in-One Platform for Hybrid Work

The end-user computing expert will leverage Tehama’s revolutionary platform to accelerate its clients’ move to the cloud.

Tehama is a perfect addition to the existing core products and services Teba is already delivering... allowing us to be even more nimble and responsive to their unique requirements.” — Steve Psaradellis, CEO of Teba

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, the world’s first Carrier for Work™ platform delivering work over IP to enterprises around the globe, today announced that Teba, an Australia-based End User Compute (EUC) and virtualization specialist, has joined Tehama as an Advantage Partner and as the first service provider to deliver Tehama Carrier for Work™ in Australia.

The way we work has fundamentally changed. Building, securing, and maintaining a hybrid work infrastructure using traditional approaches requires evaluating multiple vendors, going through procurement cycles for each vendor, integrating selected technologies and defining and creating effective management, governance, audit and risk strategies. All of this is highly complex, expensive, and hard to maintain, let alone scale. The future of the enterprise desktop is in the cloud, which has profound implications for the future of work itself.

In response, organizations around the world are now realizing they need to invest strategically in remote and hybrid workforce capabilities; legacy products and traditional approaches are no longer sustainable.

Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built, Carrier for Work™ platform addresses multiple business, operational and security concerns while greatly simplifying and accelerating the way hybrid work is enabled and critically, supported. With Tehama, it’s easy to get a distributed team up and running in minutes, no matter where they’re located. Tehama’s Carrier for Work™ delivers an immediate Zero Trust Network Access transformation, keeping corporate systems and data locked down through secure virtual rooms and desktops. The Tehama Platform features automated, all-inclusive Monitoring, Auditing, Telemetry, Workflow Automation, Activity Streaming, Privileged Access Management and Credential Management capabilities, delivered with full organizational awareness.

"I am proud and excited to welcome Teba as our Carrier for Work™ partner in Australia,” said Mick Miralis, Vice President of Worldwide Channels, Tehama. “Teba's focus on understanding their customer's business and managing their risk, combined with 20+ years as a leader in virtualization, EUC and cloud makes this the perfect partnership." Miralis added, "When you consider the challenges business faces today, which range from technical and licensing complexity to growing security concerns, user adoption and technology overhead, Teba’s unique approach to delivering high-value, innovative solutions combined with Tehama's robust work-from-anywhere solution that enables organizations to easily deploy a secure distributed workforce without lengthy delays, unpredictable costs or business risk, makes not only for a powerful partnership but ensures we can deliver incrementally greater value to our customers”.

“The alliance we have formed with Tehama is a perfect addition to the existing core products and services Teba is already delivering to our clients and will allow us to be even more nimble and responsive to their unique requirements when and where they need it most,” said Steve Psaradellis, CEO of Teba.

About Teba

Teba focuses on End User Experience. By taking the time to understand the unique needs, processes, culture, and budget pressures of each client, we build proactive technology solutions that create value and peace of mind. We get a thrill when we help our clients reduce their workload and stress by sharing the best technologies and techniques to get results, especially technologies that enable people to remain productive even when they're not at their desk.

About Tehama

Tehama is the safer, smarter, and more productive way to deploy a hybrid workforce. Tehama’s cloud-based, purpose-built Carrier for Work™ allows organizations to create cloud-based virtual offices, rooms, and desktops anywhere, anytime. Nothing else on the market today connects remote/hybrid workers with mission-critical and data-sensitive systems, with the speed, agility, and unparalleled security that Tehama offers. For more information, visit tehama.io.

