Tampa Bay Area Artist Donna F. Maine Smith Will Be Featured at Expo Metro Miami Beach
The work of D. Maine Art will be featured at Expo Metro Miami Beach Dec. 1-3. For details visit https://expometro.co/en/exhibition/2022-miami-beach
I want my art to convey a feeling—to evoke an emotional response. I want the viewer to be pulled into the moment and become a part of the experience.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Donna F. Maine Smith will be among the artists featured in the ExpoMetro exhibit Dec. 1-3, during Art Basel, Miami Beach. Smith lives in the Tampa Bay area and specializes in a style known as ” hyper-realism.”
Expo Metro Miami Beach is the largest mobile Billboard Art Show during Art Basel. Three of Donna’s images are featured in Billboard 3, which can be found at can be found at https://expometro.co/en/exhibition/2022-miami-beach.
Born and raised in the Southwest, Smith is the winner of numerous “Best in Show” awards—including the prestigious Grumbacher Award. Donna’s ability to capture her subject matter in minute detail has become a hallmark of her work.
Her goal as artist is straight-forward:
“I want my art to convey a feeling—to evoke an emotional response,” she said. “I want the viewer to be pulled into the moment and become a part of the experience.”
Additional information about Smith and examples of her work can be found at https://www.dmaineart.com.
“It's still very much an honor to be included in the group show,” she said, “and there was a vetting process before being approved."
Expo Metro has had similar shows in Paris, NYC, Los Angeles, Monaco, Berlin and London. This is the first time Expo Metro is offering the group event in Miami during Art Basel.
Specializing in pet and wildlife portraits, photo-realism illustrations, paintings, and expansive murals, Donna’s career in the arts has spanned decades. Her work hangs in corporate offices, galleries, private collection, and has appeared in countless advertisements, and published in print media throughout the world. Smith lives in the Tampa Bay area as she continues to pursue her career in fine art.
“If you'd like to commission a pet or wildlife portrait—or have additional questions—please don’t hesitate to reach out for more information,” she said “I look forward to hearing from you.”
ABOUT: Donna F. Maine Smith specializes in pet and wildlife portraits, photo-realism illustrations, paintings, and murals while remaining open to exploring other mediums and styles. For more information, visit https://www.dmaineart.com.
