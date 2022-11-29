CEDRIC MILLAR MERGES WITH IQ LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS TO EXPAND SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY TO CLIENTS ACROSS US & CANADA
The merger pairs the 4PL and Supply Chain Solution expertise of Cedric Millar with the 40+ years of Intermodal and Over-the road freight experience of IQLS.MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Media Contact
Sophie Lalonde
Sophie.lalonde@cedricmillar.com or
(905) 482-7039 (office)
(888) 998-1009 (toll free)
CEDRIC MILLAR MERGES WITH IQ LOGISTICS SOLUTIONS TO EXPAND SERVICES AND TECHNOLOGY TO CLIENTS ACROSS US & CANADA
Mississauga, ON (November 29, 2022)- Cedric Millar announces today the merger of IQ Logistics Services (‘IQLS’) based in Cincinnati, OH with Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions Inc. (‘Cedric Millar’). The merger pairs the 4PL and Supply Chain Solution expertise of Cedric Millar with the 40+ years of Intermodal and Over-the road (OTR) freight experience of IQLS.
The Cedric Millar Ohio office will be based in Cincinnati and led by Cedric Millar President Brian Ware, with IQLS CEO Craig Manuel supporting Ware as partner and advisor. The merger represents an exciting combination of supply chain experience and expertise – IQLS will continue to provide quality services to their customers, with the ability to present additional tools with the support of the full Cedric Millar suite of services.
“We are very excited to bring this expansion to current and prospective clients”, says IQLS’ Craig Manuel. “We have worked with the Cedric Millar team over the past few years- the support of their team and capabilities will allow us to continue to provide best-in-class services for our customers.”
Cedric Millar has been providing strategic supply chain solutions to their North American customers for the past several years and are looking forward to expanding their existing capabilities in the domestic US market.
“Cedric Millar’s relentless pursuit of Quality, fueled by our passion for continuous improvement, means we are always looking for ways to increase and improve our service offerings,” says Ware. “The team in Ohio brings valuable operational expertise and has spent years developing strong and enduring relationships that will greatly contribute to our collective and continued success.”
IQLS in Ohio will continue to operate under the same name for the remainder of the year – moving to the Cedric Millar brand in January 2023.
ABOUT CEDRIC MILLAR
Cedric Millar is Canada’s leading supply chain solutions provider specializing in: Intelligent Supply Chain
Solutions & Technology, Transportation & Warehouse Management, Freight Logistics Services, Small
Package Services, Dedicated/Fleet Management Solutions, Pro-Fit® Placement Services, Freight Audit &
Payment Services, Business Intelligence & Reporting, and Consulting & Engineering Services. Cedric
Millar’s robust experience, and ultimate pursuit, is in building and executing optimized supply chain
solutions for shippers and manufacturers across North America. Cedric Millar leverages their best-inclass
suppliers and technology to drive service and process improvements - resulting in reduced costs
and enduring satisfaction for our customers. Cedric Millar has two locations in the Greater Toronto Area,
one in Montreal, and another planned in Vancouver in 2023, as well as complimentary operations in
Cincinnati, Ohio and Los Angeles, California.
ABOUT IQLS
IQ Logistics Solutions (IQLS) is a North American 3PL specializing in intermodal, full and partial highway
truckload, LTL, and customized pool distribution. Their 40+ years of experience, coupled with their
customer-centric approach, supports clients with supply chain challenges across all verticals.
Strategically located in OHIO, IQLS is well-positioned to be a diversified provider of quality logistics
services.
Sophie Lalonde
Cedric Millar Integrated Solutions
+1 9054827039
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn