Eclypses MTE Technology® Achieves ThingWorx Ready Status
PTC Partner Eclypses, Inc. Offers New PTC Marketplace Solution, MTE Technology Enabling ThingWorx Users to Provide Security to Data-in-Transit
Our network of technology partners allows us to offer our joint customers innovative IIoT solutions that enable them to accelerate time to business value.”BOSTON, MA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eclypses, Inc. announces it has joined the PTC Partner Network and their integration Eclypses MTE Extension has achieved ThingWorx Ready™ status. The PTC ThingWorx Ready program enables technology companies to validate their products’ interoperability with PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) platform.
— Peter LeBlanc, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances at PTC
Following a product’s ThingWorx Ready designation, that product becomes visible on the PTC Marketplace, a digital space where PTC partners and customers can promote IIoT tools, market-ready solutions, and innovative technologies designed to aid solution deployments.
The Eclypses MTE Extension allows PTC device partners to add an additional layer of security that protects data communicated between an edge device (also known as a “Thing”) and the ThingWorx platform.
With this integration, companies can ensure bad actors cannot access valuable information at any point during the data transmission process through the use of endpoint verification and zero trust with full knowledge. The award winning MTE technology received the FIPS 140-3 validation. Seen as the gold standard in data security, this validation proves that Eclypses’ MTE data protection technology effectively and consistently safeguards user data.
The Eclypses MTE Extension for ThingWorx provides users with a seamless way for adding a higher level of security to any data moving to and from the ThingWorx platform. This extension utilizes the Eclypses MTE Library, which must be obtained from Eclypses and added to the Extension and edge SDK.
“Protecting the most vulnerable data from cyberattacks has always been our top priority at Eclypses. Our MTE technology is uniquely positioned to create an advanced security strategy that enhances any existing security measures in place across any IoT network,” said David Gomes, COO of Eclypses. “We are very excited to be a part of the ThingWorx Ready Program and look forward to working with PTC and the PTC partner ecosystem to provide customers with a higher level of security for the ever-growing number of cyber threats.”
“We’re pleased to welcome Eclypses to the ThingWorx Ready Program,” said Peter LeBlanc, Senior Director, Strategic Alliances at PTC. “Our network of technology partners allows us to offer our joint customers innovative IIoT solutions that enable them to accelerate time to business value.”
For more information on Eclypses’ work with the PTC Partner Network, visit Eclypses on PTC Partner Finder or at www.eclypses.com
About Eclypses
Eclypses sets the new standard for protecting your most sensitive data while in transit. Their disruptive technology, MicroToken Exchange® (MTE®), offers a transformative cyber security solution to replace actual data with instantly obsolete, meaningless random streams of values. Eclypses developed the MTE technology to be the most innovative and disruptive security solution for protecting data communication for web and mobile applications, and IoT devices. Eclypses has received the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-3 (FIPS 140-3) validation after an independent, NIST accredited laboratory put the Eclypses encryption modules through a series of tests for its MTE technology. In 2022, Eclypses won Best Cybersecurity Solution in the FTF News Technology Innovations Awards. For more information, please visit www.eclypses.com.
ThingWorx, ThingWorx Ready and PTC are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
David Gomes
Eclypses
contact@eclypses.com