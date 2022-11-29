Transformational Gift for Commercial Kitchen Supporting Greensboro Food Entrepreneurs
A $20,000 grant from The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation that will be used to convert an area of the Nussbaum Center into a much needed commercial kitchen.
Food entrepreneurship has long been a gateway to financial independence in underserved communities.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) received a $20,000 grant from The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation that will be used to convert an area of NCFE’s building into a commercial kitchen which, once complete, will be available to food industry entrepreneurs for hourly rental.
— The People’s Market and The Corner Farmers Market.
This project is a part of an effort, in collaboration with The People’s Market and The Corner Farmers Market, to create an equitable food space for entrepreneurs in an area that is both an opportunity zone and a food desert. On-site education will include business planning and development classes, plus access to capital assistance.
The $20,000 grant, in addition to $5,000 previously received from the NC Business Incubator Association, will cover plumbing, electric and equipment upgrades.
“There are many community benefits to this project,” said Sam Funchess, CEO of NCFE. “Not only will building out a commercial kitchen within our business incubator benefit a wide variety of food businesses, it will also increase the availability of local, healthy and affordable food products and food-related employment in an area that is currently underserved.”
“The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation is thrilled to partner with NCFE on this exciting and much-needed project,” said Jay Harris, President of The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation. “Throughout the world, Rotary strives to support projects that enhance economic and community development and create opportunities for local entrepreneurs. Creating an equitable commercial space for food industry entrepreneurs in the Nussbaum Center has the added benefit of addressing a very pressing need in Greensboro. Crescent Rotary sees this project as truly impactful, and we are grateful for the opportunity to play a meaningful role in its development.”
In a letter of support, Shanté Woody, Manager of The People’s Market, and Kathy Newsom, Manager of The Corner Farmers Market, said: “Food entrepreneurship has long been a gateway to financial independence in underserved communities. Without dedicated production and storage space that fits their start-up budgets, our vendors are severely limited in how much they can grow.”
“We want to see an increase in food-related employment and success,” said Lisa Hazlett, President of NCFE. “We anticipate that there will be a need for additional kitchen and food production facilities, and this project, which will be expanded over time by facilities in The Steelhouse project, will be a great opportunity to provide that.”
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow. The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE facility, is a major redevelopment project that will bring new life to the massive historic Carolina Steel structure. The redevelopment will convert the existing raw space into a flexible, scalable facility that meets the needs of new types of businesses. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
