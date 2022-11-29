Cambashi: Report and takeaways from Autodesk University 2022

Alan Griffiths of Cambashi attended Autodesk’s conference where executives explain their cloud strategy, alongside hundreds of technical sessions.

CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- "In September this year I attended Autodesk’s conference in New Orleans where over 10,000 attendees saw CEO Andrew Anagnost and other executives explain their cloud strategy, alongside hundreds of technical sessions" said Alan Griffiths, Senior Consultant at Cambashi.

Andrew Anagnost and EVP/COO Steve Blum introduced the expansion of Autodesk’s cloud strategy with a version for each of its main markets:

- Fusion for Design & Make, presented by Jeff Kinder, EVP Design and Manufacturing

- Forma for AEC/BIM, presented by Amy Bunszel, EVP AEC Design

- Flow for Media & Entertainment, presented by Diana Colella, SVP, Media & Entertainment.

The cloud strategy for each of the above is at a different stage (Fusion – the cloud infrastructure that supports Autodesk’s Fusion 360 CADCAM products – being the most advanced).

Andrew Anagnost explained that this is why there isn’t a single cloud offering at this time, and that convergence between the disciplines is increasing.

Each of the business areas above has recently made important acquisitions to enhance capability and market share.

Cambashi’s detailed report covers:

1. Highlights from keynotes

• Jeff Kinder, EVP Design and Manufacturing

• Amy Bunszel, EVP AEC Design

• Diana Colella, SVP, Media & Entertainment

2. Analysis and Insights

• Insights from the keynote presentations; how Autodesk is reacting to market pressures.

3. Selected highlights from AU sessions and case studies

• Project MOnACO

• Designing-in Sustainability

Please download your copy of the Cambashi’s Autodesk University 2022 conference report and contact Alan at alan.griffiths@cambashi.com if you would like to arrange a briefing with further insights.

Also, see www.cambashi.com for more information about this and other related market areas.