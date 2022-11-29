Mext B2B Metaverse announces Medical Tech-BioTech Day to explore the Medical Tech-BioTech Trends and Innovations
We organize the livestream to bring together big players in the Medical Tech-BioTech and share on Medical Tech-BioTech TRENDS IN 2022.
We are pleased to host the second edition of Medical Tech-BioTech Livestream Day with outstanding experts. This event is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the Medical tech trends”PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mext B2B Metaverse announces Medical Tech-BioTech Day to explore the Medical Tech-BioTech Trends and Innovations in 2022.
— Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext
Mext B2B Metaverse community organizes Medical Tech-BioTech livestream event to bring together professionals, designers, engineers, innovators, influencers, addicts, manufacturers from across the Medical Tech-BioTech ecosystem to explore technology trends and innovations in 2022 for Medical Tech-BioTech .
The medical technology industry becomes an essentiel component of the whole care pathway. Advanced technologies such as Smart connectivity, Health Sensors, AI/ML in decision making, robotics, VR/AR/XR are not only improving medical devices but also are opening new perspectives for the care of human beings.
The segments that we will develop in this conference are about the use of solutions in the field of of mHealth, eHealth, telemedicine, telematics / telemetry, medical information systems / software, Medical Apps, portable diagnostics, wearables and augmenting human features and well beings.
In this conference, we will focus on getting the latest innovation and trends in Medical Tech-BioTech development to help our high-tech community, to face its major new challenges for companies, build their roadmap and find their next partners. We will deep dive to Medical tech trends.
Among the speakers, you will meet technology leaders of the Medical Tech-BioTech industry as well as most recognized startups with disruptive technologies.
To learn about the event speakers and attendees, please visit our LinkedIn event page by clicking on this link https://www.linkedin.com/events/6858748582548320256/
To visit our B2B Metaverse and digital venue by clicking on this link https://must.link/exhibition/viewer/8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab?language=en&v2=true
To own your stand or your showroom at Mext B2B Metaverse, request a free trial at contact@mext.app .
This stand will help you to:
• Discover a new B2B metaverse experience and showcase your products
• Stay connected to your global ecosystem, companies and industry professionals
• Get a chance to speak and participate in several events during the year
• Create content and be more visible in an international community
• Build new leads everyday
To visit the stand of Centipede Labs Ltd., one of our exhibitors:
https://mext.app/join-exhibition-booth?uid=8d7f929d-34cd-4bb7-9db6-9e7c4a41c8ab&boothId=21VE0051BO651
Hanene Maupas, CEO of Mext, explains this event’s intention :
“We are pleased to host the second edition of Medical Tech-BioTech Livestream Day with outstanding experts. This event in the Metaverse is a great opportunity for the public to learn about the Medical tech trends.
Everyone can also ask questions during the sessions on the session chat or Twitter using the hashtag #askmextb2bmetaverse.
To access the event page on Mext website https://mext.app/exhibition/51/event/a4d2c0ed-8fc6-434a-b139-ed381bb13392/login
Limited seating in the discussion panel will be available for media who would like to join our online conference stage and participate in the Virtual Press Room content and interviews.
Media are invited to send an email to contact@mext.app
To create your avatar https://net-must.com/dashboard/my-avatars
To load Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo APP, https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.netmust.netmust&hl=fr&gl=US
@Mext B2B Metaverse and Expo
Mext is the metaverse platform to make it easy for B2B companies to enter and take advantage of the metaverse era. It is an All-in-one B2B Metaverse platform, powered by AI, to manage company’s ecosystem and offer to its customers and employees immersive and intelligent B2B experiences enabling them to connect, matchmake, network, learn, collaborate, exhibit & showcase products and digital twins, organize events, transact, achieve profitable deals, and learn from interactions.
Press service Mext :
Mext Marketing contact:
Marva Okili – marva.okili@mext.app – M +33 (0) 6 65 91 99 91
Marva OKILI
Mext
+33 6 65 91 99 91
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
[Mext Metaverse Teaser] Medical Tech-BioTech Day Dec 7, 2022