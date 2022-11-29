Dental Offices Should be Ready for End-of-Year Crush of Patients
Patients become aware of insurance plans and tax benefits associated with incurring dental costs in 2022 and begin scheduling appointments at the last minute.
This is the time of the year, where dental offices can demonstrate flexibility to patients by fitting them in before December 31. It is also an opportunity to capture revenues that might be lost.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, a practicing dentist and the founder and CEO of TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, is preparing for the usual rush of patients in late December.
Dr. Younger notes that patients in Canada, as well as the United States, typically become aware of their insurance plans and tax benefits associated with incurring their dental costs in 2022 and will begin scheduling appointments at the last minute.
“This is the time of the year, where dental offices can demonstrate their flexibility to patients by fitting them in before December 31,” said Dr. Younger. “Of course, this is also a terrific opportunity for the office to capture revenues that otherwise might be lost.”
Dr. Younger offered three different ways to satisfy the aforementioned twin objectives:
First, offices should identify their preferred hygienists and dental assistants from the temporary workforce available through TempStars before they are booked for other offices.
Second, be creative about ways to increase office capacity for patients, utilizing empty chair time, etc.
Third, check with your local dental labs about their holiday schedules and “squeeze-in” policies for those cases that require lab work.
“Creating a stress-free holiday and end-of-the year experience for your full-time employees and patients should not be underestimated,” said Dr. Younger. “If these suggestions can help in some way, then we feel like we are fulfilling our mission of bringing greater efficiency and profitability to the industry.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
