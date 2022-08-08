TempStars Helps Dental Hygienists and Assistants Earn More Than $12 Million
Before TempStars, the opportunities for dental professionals were very limited. TempStars delivers dozens, if not hundreds, of temporary employment opportunities right to my desktop or phone.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, North America’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, announced today that it has surpassed $12 million in earnings to hygienists and dental assistants in North America since the company was founded in 2015.
— Courtney Briggs, Dental Assistant
“We’re very proud of exceeding this milestone as it means we have been helping dental professionals support themselves and their families, while also empowering them in their professional lives,” said Dr. James Younger, the CEO and founder of TempStars.
Dr. Younger attributed some of the company’s success to TempStars’ integrated invoicing system, which “makes it fast and easy for dental professionals to get paid.”
Of course, hygienists and dental assistants have also embraced TempStars because “it makes it easy to book temping shifts without hassle, giving them the freedom to set their hourly rates and pick their shifts,” said Dr. Younger. “With TempStars technology, dental professionals can eliminate awkward negotiations or any pressure from an agency.”
In total, more than 16,000 dental hygienists and assistants have earned professional income through dental temping shifts with TempStars.
One of those professionals, who has benefitted from the company’s success is Courtney Briggs, a Dental Assistant in Innisfil, Ontario.
“Before TempStars, the opportunities for dental professionals were very limited,” said Briggs. “We had so few choices. What TempStars has done is delivered dozens, if not hundreds, of temp employment opportunities right to my desktop or phone.”
TempStars is also rapidly expanding those opportunities in the U.S., where it has set up offices in Boston, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and Phoenix-Scottsdale.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 16,000 dental professional members serving over 6,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale
