Midas Financial Company Launches Affiliate Program, Capitalizing on Its Innovative Business Loan Program

Darrell Hornbacher

Midas has been successful because it employs a process called RevLOC™ (previously known as credit card stacking).

Midas is known for its ability to break down the individual “DNA” of each deal in order to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of each specific client.” — Darrell Hornbacher, CEO of Midas Financial Company

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Midas Financial Company , which was founded in 2004 and has become one of the nation’s leading providers of unsecured business loans, announced today the official launch of its affiliate program The affiliate program will enable other companies and firms in the financial community to participate in Midas’ highly successful program, which typically can net a small business owner as much as $150,000 with little or no docs. Midas has been so successful because it employs a process called RevLOC™ (previously known as credit card stacking), as well as traditional sourcing of unsecured debt from participating lenders.“The RevLOC™ platform was originally created and launched by Midas in 2004,” said Darrell Hornbacher, the CEO and founder of Midas. “Over the years we have perfected the process as well as embraced technology that makes it easier than ever for small business owners and entrepreneurs to avail themselves of this opportunity.”Specifically, Midas’ Customer Relationship Management platform allows potential clients to learn if they would be approved for a loan without creating an inquiry on their credit report. By simply answering a dozen questions, the prospective client learns whether they are approved or not within 20 seconds.“Our CRM and Client Assessment Funnel are second to none in the industry,” said Hornbacher. “It is very important for our affiliates to know that the people they refer will be handled with great care.”AFFILIATE PROGRAM IS LUCRATIVEThe affiliate program, which is ideal for realtors and mortgage brokers, can also be lucrative, because Midas pays commissions in the 25 to 50% range, as opposed to the industry average of 20%.“Our average ‘part-time’ affiliate makes a little over $200k annually,” said Hornbacher. “A full-time affiliate can make $500k+ if they follow the approach we have used with current affiliates, which has been so successful over the years.”ABOUT DARRELL HORNBACHERDarrell Hornbacher is Founder and President of Midas Financial Company. Darrell successfully owned a dozen businesses in his 37-year career, culminating with the creation of Midas back in 2004. Midas Financial is a 20+ year old financial services firm that assists companies in obtaining capital both traditionally and also in the alternative markets. Midas is known for its ability to break down the individual “DNA” of each deal in order to determine the course of action that is in the best interest of each specific client. Darrell is considered a nationally recognized expert on the subjects of business funding and personal credit, and currently has three published books on the topics.Darrell currently resides in Gilbert, AZ. When he isn’t spending time with his wife Blair and daughters, Morgan and Harper, he enjoys golfing, cooking, and entertaining for friends, family, and business associates.

