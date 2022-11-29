Ranked: 2022 Top 10 World’s Fastest Typists. Erik Treider, aka ‘shaz’, retains title with 217 WPM and 100% accuracy
Bsbltyping.com com announce the Fastest Typist in the World 2022 Awards for speed typists who have taken part in their cash prize competitions in 2022
bsbltyping have been holding Cash Prize Fastest Typist Competitions for three years and are established as the No.1 Cash Prize Speed Typing site on the Internet.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Rust, Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd., the company behind bsbltyping.com, said of the announcement, “This is the third year that we’re very pleased to announce the names of the elite typists who, with verified scores, have made it to the very top of our 2022 Top 10 Fastest Typist in the World List in each of the three categories for speed typing. These are - the Timed 15 Second Burst Speed and 1 Minute typing challenges, and the Duration Category 500 Word challenge.
— Tony Rust - Managing Director, Better Skills, Better Life Ltd
“When you visit bsbltyping.com and view the scoreboards you can click on the User’s WPM score to see the analysis of the keystroke data. You can also click on the Username to see the User Data history. Everything is open for all to review, and to learn from.”
"The 2022 Fastest Typist in the World is once again Erik Treider, aka ‘shaz’, from Norway with a 15 Second Burst Speed score of 217 WPM with 100% first-time accuracy and a 500 Word (2,500 Keystrokes) score of 175 WPM and 99.44% first-time accuracy. These are amazing accomplishments and make Erik a very worthy winner of the title of the 2022 Fastest Typist in the World in these two categories."
“In the One Minute Category it is Xeogran from Poland who this year swaps his 2021 Fastest Typist in the World over 500 Words for a new title, the 2022 Fastest Typist in the World over 1 Minute with a score of 196 WPM and 98.69% first-time accuracy.”
Top 10 Fastest Typists in the World 2021 - 1 Minute Typing
1 Xeogran Poland 196 WPM 98.69% Accuracy
2 shaz Norway 192 WPM 98.87% Accuracy
3 galactika! USA 154 WPM 99.62% Accuracy
4 dindondoe India 148 WPM (742 KPM) 98.67% Accuracy
5 jamesl USA 148 WPM (741 KPM) 98.54% Accuracy
6 maciej61238 UK 143 WPM 100% Accuracy
7 Moiz Hussain Pakistan 141 WPM 99.03% Accuracy
8 YIHAO Malaysia 139 WPM 98.59% Accuracy
9 llghtningtypist USA 132 WPM 98.96% Accuracy
10 Haider Azam 115 WPM 99.15% Accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 500 Words (2,500 keystrokes)
1 shaz Norway 175 WPM 99.44% Accuracy
2 Xeogran Poland 160 WPM 99.04% Accuracy
3 galactika! 138 WPM 98.77% Accuracy
4 jamesl USA 126 98.65% Accuracy
5 lightningtypist USA 124 WPM 99.21%
6 YIHAO Malaysia 121 WPM 98.89% accuracy
Fastest Typist in the World - 15 Second Sprint Speed
1 Shaz - Norway 217 WPM 100% % Accuracy
2 Xeogran Poland 212 WPM 100% Accuracy
3 dindondoe India 188 WPM 100% Accuracy
4 maciej61238 UK 180 WPM 98.75% Accuracy
5 galactika! USA 176 WPM 100% Accuracy
6 lightningtypist USA 168 WPM 100% Accuracy
7 YIHAO Malaysia 166 WPM 100% Accuracy
8 jamesl USA 160 WPM 100% Accuracy
9 Moiz Hussain Pakistan 150 WPM 100% Accuracy
10 Jennifer UK 140 WPM 100% Accuracy
The total that bsbltyping.com gave away in Cash Prizes in 2021 was £1,063 with the highest prize earner being YIHAO from Malaysia who deservedly won £200 in total. The year was troubled by technical issues in getting the coding for all 9 of the Big Matches working correctly and only 2 Big Matches took place, this set back the schedule and reducing the overall cash prize pot. However, once these technical issues are resolved the bigger prize value bsbltyping Big Matches will resume and be regular feature in future.
