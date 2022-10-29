Google Classroom version of the Bsbltyping Classic Typing Tutor to be launched in January 2023
Schools version of bsbltyping’s Classic Typing Tutor is in development and will have the options of Competition and Typing Test Modules
Learn to type, after all, you learnt to write.”BLACKPOOL, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bsbltyping’s Classic Typing Tutor has deep roots, going back 1986. Tony Rust, the founder and Managing Director of Better Skills, Better Life Ltd., the company behind bsbltyping, first developed a typing tutor in 1986, the early days of personal computing. His first typing tutor was for the handheld computer, the Psion Organiser II. For those who mastered this keyboard typing method speeds in excess of 50 words per minute were possible. Sales of this, and a range of other products, including a word processor for the Psion Organiser, provided the opportunity to expand and to develop a typing tutor for personal computers, and then networked versions for schools and businesses which were sold worldwide.
After a diversion of twenty years into the development of a Customer Relationship Management and advanced business management system Tony again turned his attention to typing tutors and developed new web versions, drawing on past experience and new techniques. This has led to the development of the Classic Typing Tutor, Classic Typing Tutor with Dictate Module, and the novel introduction to teaching languages, the Dual Learning Typing and Language Tutor.
These are currently available on a subscription basis as single user, family group, and company versions.
Tony says, “In the nineteen nineties I was promoting my range of typing tutorials at exhibitions worldwide and worked with publishers in more than a dozen countries who published my typing tutorials on CD ROM, the main medium at the time, in various languages and under various names. During this time I regularly presented my products at educational exhibitions. I was struck by the differences in attitude towards teaching computer keyboard skills to school pupils. There were teachers who had stories of their schools making huge investments in computer laboratories where pupils could learn how to use a computer to do various tasks, but, they said, the classes were held back because it was taking some of the pupils such a long time to do a simple thing like typing in their own name. The teachers would say that they weren’t allowed the time for the children to learn to type. These were the enlightened teachers who realised that they needed a way for their pupils to learn to type.”
“Other teachers that I spoke to were cavalier in their attitude towards pupils learning to type saying, ‘Oh, they just pick it up themselves’. Having worked with many adults and children who never managed to ‘pick it up themselves’ and did everything possible to avoid going near a computer keyboard I felt that this type of teacher simply didn’t understand the misery and anxiousness that some people feel when confronted with having to use a computer”
"There were other teachers, however, who cheerily greeted me and said that the use of a typing tutor, either my product or a different one, was one of the best things for their pupils and for classroom discipline and productivity. They had experienced the satisfaction of seeing their pupils, of all grades and ages, learning to type and of seeing the satisfaction that they gained from learning a skill. I remember one story told to me by a teacher (whose school used a network version of my typing tutor) about a boy who he described as a ‘real door kicker’, a pupil who was undisciplined and who was not making good progress. When this boy’s class started to learn to type, this ‘door kicker’ found that it was something that he could do very well, he became really good at typing; fast and accurate. The teacher told me that the boy was transformed; he had found something that he excelled at, that the rest of the class recognised that he was expert at. As a result the character of the boy changed, he felt respected and his performance in other subjects improved.”
“Time after time I’ve sat down with someone who couldn’t type, who didn’t know where to start, or who had been hunting and pecking for keys, and who found the prospect of typing very daunting. And time after time, often within ten minutes or so, that same person has been able to follow the text on screen, and with me alongside holding a piece of card over their hands on the keyboard so that they couldn’t see the keys, they’ve been typing words with the first eight keys. In a little more time, the same with ten keys, then twelve keys, and so on.”
‘It’s said that it takes around eight hours to learn to touch type, but I’ve seen plenty of people who are happily touch typing after two hours or so using the bsbltyping teaching method. Maybe not perfectly at that stage, but they’re well on their way. It changes lives for the better, it creates better job prospects, but above all, it reduces stress, removes embarrassment in the office environment and improves productivity. It’s a skill that everyone should have, and can readily acquire with the right teaching tools, and the bsbltyping Classic Typing Tutor is proven to work.”
“Our Classic Typing Tutor provides three levels of learning; Level 1 teaches individual keys and which finger is used with particular keys according to the tried and tested Home Key method of typing. Level 2 uses the keys that you’ve just learnt in Level 1 to type individual words and short phrases, and then you move to Level 3 which once again uses the keys you’ve just learnt, to type longer phrases and sentences.”
There’s no magic to how the Classic Typing Tutor works. It’s a simple and effective way of learning to type and one which gets you using all of your fingers quickly. It teaches you muscle memory fast. Above all, it’s really satisfying for the user. In minutes you learn which finger goes on which key. It’s not work, it’s not onerous, it really is satisfying to do and demystifies any illusion that learning to type is difficult. It isn’t. It just needs a little bit of time and if there’s a teacher there to offer encouragement then so much the better.
There are a number of things that set the bsbltyping Classic Typing Tutor apart from others. Our three levels of learning is one of them. Simple steps which you can get through in minutes but which provide knowledge and confidence quickly and in a way that gives great satisfaction to the user. Another is the reports that we provide to the user. We provide an analysis of their typing in a similar way that, say, a sports coach in a particular discipline would give to an athlete.
We provide stunning analytical reports based on your every keypress every time you practice. We tell you which is your best and worst finger, which keys and keyboard row are giving you problems – and exercises to fix them.
In the typing tests we’ll also analyse your rhythm of typing and give you split times, so you know your Words Per Minute and Accuracy down to each 10% of your Elapsed Time. Do you make more mistakes at the beginning, middle or end of your typing? We analyse your performance and give you guidance and recommended exercises to fix your problem keys and bogey words – and it’s all easy to use and under your control.
This information will reveal your typing strengths and weaknesses. Are you better with your right hand or left? Do you make more mistakes when you begin typing, or in the middle or at the end? Which is your best finger - and your worst? - and many more personal performance related facts. This fascinating and helpful analytical information can be used to identify where to concentrate to improve.
There is masses of analytical information available and not everyone wants it or needs it. Of course, it’s up to the teacher to allow access to it, or not, but it is undoubtedly a great practical way to show students real life statistics and the practical way in which they can be used to provide a benefit. The information is there so that the teacher can see what the student has been doing, how well they are getting on and what there problem areas are – right hand, left hand, a particular finger. Speed or lack of it, and the same for accuracy. The system can automatically then produce specific exercises for that student to help to correct such issues.
The bsbltyping Classic Typing Tutor is feature rich but controllable by an administrator. The Schools Version will be capable of dealing with multiple schools so that a school district, a state, or theoretically even a country could adopt the bsbltyping Classic Typing Tutor and obtain statistics across the board, for any parameters that are required. For example, age, sex, disability and any type of other user defined background parameter that might be useful for research. For example, are students with a musical background likely to be better at typing, are left handed people more accurate than right handed people, how do students from different socio-economic backgrounds compare? All of the keystroke information is stored indefinitely to allow analytical reports for comparison year by year. As research into keystroke data widens it may be that the patterns of typing could indicate signs of certain illnesses, or an aptitude for certain occupations, and the early recognition of these patterns could guide that person to the right sort of help. All of this is emerging but there is potential in this data to help people. This information does not have to be collected, but if it is, it can be shared at various levels or just made available to a super-administrator.
The Schools Version also has two additional modules available: the Competition Module and the Typing Test Module.
The Competition Module includes a lot of the functionality of the famous bsbltyping Fastest Typist Cash Prize Competition format – but without the need to pay cash prizes! There are the three regular bsbltyping competition formats in the Competition Module – the 15 Second Burst Speed, 1 Minute, and 500 Word competitions. This is great for competitions within a class, between classes or across a year group, or subject groups, or an entire school or between schools.
The Typing Test Module is ideal for ongoing practice or to test proficiency and award a certificate. It’s also good for annual appraisals.
The price of the Classic Typing Tutor System has yet to be announced, but it will be very competitive and affordable.
