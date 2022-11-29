7 Cleaning Hacks for Holiday Entertaining from The Libman Company
The Libman Company, a 126-year-old American manufacturer of cleaning products, offers hosts tips for the holiday seasonARCOLOA, ILL, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holiday season sees a significant increase in home entertaining and houseguests for many Americans. The Libman Company, a 126-year-old American manufacturer of cleaning products, provides some cleaning hacks that’ll save hosts and hostesses cleaning time and hassles and will have them enjoying family and friend time that much sooner:
1. Treat stains immediately. Never allow time for a spill or stain to settle beyond the surface which can make the stain harder to remove. To easily tackle any stain, the American Cleaning Institute has a helpful stain removal chart for nearly every stain imaginable.
2. Overnight guests? Use a microfiber mop to easily and quickly clean tubs and showers without having to get inside or get wet. Spray your favorite cleaning solution on the surfaces and use a mop such as the Libman Wonder Mop to reach and remove dirt, grime and mold.
3. To prevent dust from settling on the surface of glass-topped tables, TV screens, or coffee tables, mix a little fabric softener with warm water. Wipe mixture on the surface, then rub dry with a soft microfiber cloth.
4. Make your kitchen shine. Clean your granite, stainless steel, chrome, and even quartz surfaces with the New Libman Granite & Stainless Steel Cleaner. Developed to remove dirt, grease, and grime, this powerful cleaner leaves surfaces clean and smelling great, thanks to the white tea and thyme scent. Simply spray onto your mess and wipe clean with a Libman cloth or sponge.
5. To remove melted candle wax from tablecloths (especially lace), stretch it over a sink and slowly pour boiling water over the melted wax.
6. Remove watermarks left on wood surfaces from glasses by mixing 1 teaspoon salt with a few drops of water to form a paste. Gently rub the paste onto the ring with a soft cloth or sponge and work it over the spot until it’s gone.
7. Make cleaning up holiday projects and crafts a breeze. Use a Libman Lint Roller to quickly clean up spilled glitter, tiny paper and ribbon pieces, and any other of those little craft supplies that seem to get stuck everywhere.
