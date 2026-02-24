The Libman Company Offers Six Smart Spring-Cleaning Tips

As winter weather keeps much of the country indoors, now is the perfect time to prep your home for spring

ARCOLA, ILL., IL, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Much of the country has spent recent weeks bundled up indoors as snow, ice, and cold temperatures linger well into winter. While spring may still be weeks away, cleaning experts say this forced downtime is actually the perfect opportunity to get a jump start on spring cleaning, without the pressure of warmer-weather distractions.According to cleaning experts at The Libman Company , tackling small, manageable cleaning projects now can make spring feel less overwhelming — and leave homes fresher, healthier, and more organized when the season finally arrives.Libman offers these six simple tips to help homeowners start spring cleaning early, one room at a time:1. Start with High-Traffic FloorsWinter boots, salt, and slush take a toll on floors. Focus first on kitchens, entryways, and mudrooms where buildup is most common. A deep clean now helps prevent long-term damage and keeps floors looking their best heading into spring. Tools like the Tornado Spin Mop System (Product #1283) make it easy to remove grime while controlling moisture on tile, vinyl, and sealed wood floors.2. Clean Smarter by Working Top to BottomDust and debris naturally fall downward, so always start with shelves, ceiling fans, and light fixtures before moving to floors. This approach saves time and prevents having to re-clean freshly washed surfaces.3. Tackle One Drawer or Closet at a TimeSpring cleaning doesn’t have to be a full day event. Use winter downtime to clean out one drawer, cabinet, or closet each day. Small wins add up quickly — and make larger seasonal cleanups feel far more manageable.4. Freshen Surfaces You Touch Every DayDoor handles, appliance fronts, light switches, and countertops are often overlooked but frequently used. Keeping a supply of Libman Tear ’n Wipe Microfiber Cloths (Product #1716) on hand makes it easy to quickly clean and refresh these surfaces as part of a daily routine.5. Prep Outdoor Areas While You’re Waiting for the ThawEven if snow is still on the ground, now is a good time to clean garages, entryways, and storage areas. Sweeping away winter debris prepares these spaces for muddy spring conditions. An XL Indoor/Outdoor Angle Broom with Clean Fibers Dustpan (Product #212) is ideal for handling everything from fine dust to heavier debris.6. Create a Simple Cleaning ScheduleBreaking spring cleaning into weekly tasks helps prevent burnout. Focus on one category per week — floors, surfaces, storage, or entryways — so cleaning feels routine rather than overwhelming once warmer weather arrives.With much of the country still facing winter conditions, Libman encourages homeowners to take advantage of extra time indoors to clean proactively.For more cleaning inspiration and product details, visit www.libman.com or follow @LibmanCompany on social media.About The Libman CompanyThe Libman Company is a family-owned company that has been making quality cleaning tools since 1896. The company manufactures products from brooms and mops to more specialized tools for kitchen and bathroom cleaning and industrial uses. Libman proudly manufactures most of their products in the United States, including the company’s well-known WonderMop.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.