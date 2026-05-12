Sova Donates Ascent® Adult Changing Table to Cedar Point, Expanding Accessibility and Fun for All Guests

The Sova Ascent Adult Changing Table at Cedar Point

Cedar Point has always been a welcoming place for all, and Sova’s donation of the Ascent Adult Changing Table allows us to continue this legacy” — Colleen Brady, President of Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, OH, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sova , a design-forward provider of commercial changing solutions based in Medina, Ohio, today announced the donation of an AscentAdult Changing Table to Cedar Point , reinforcing a shared commitment to accessibility at one of Ohio’s most iconic destinations.Installed at Cedar Point’s centrally located Frontier Town First Aid Station, the Ascent Adult Changing Table will be available to guests beginning May 9, 2026, opening day for the park’s 157th season.The addition provides individuals with disabilities and self-care needs and their caregivers a safe, spacious, and dignified place for personal care—an essential amenity that remains limited in public venues. The Frontier Town First Aid Station is already home to a sensory-friendly Quiet Room; adding a universal changing table in this central, easily accessible location ensures that more guests can fully enjoy their visit to the park.Cedar Point has long demonstrated a strong commitment to accessibility through its comprehensive Attraction Accessibility Program, which offers resources and accommodations designed to support guests with a wide range of needs. The inclusion of an adult (or universal) changing table represents a meaningful extension of these efforts and further enhances the park’s ability to deliver an inclusive guest experience.“Cedar Point is more than a destination—it’s a cornerstone of Ohio’s identity. As an Ohio-based company, we’re proud to support an institution that brings people together across generations. This installation is about ensuring that every guest, regardless of ability, can experience Cedar Point with dignity, comfort, and ease,” said Joseph A. Lawlor, CEO of Sova.“Cedar Point has always been a welcoming place for all, and Sova’s donation of the Ascent Adult Changing Table allows us to continue this legacy,” said Colleen Brady, President of Cedar Point.“Accessibility is extremely important to our team, and it further strengthens our mission to make people happy as we provide appropriate in-park resources for guests of all abilities.”Sova’s Ascent Adult Changing Table is the only universal changing table designed and manufactured in the United States (with limited imported components) and the first purpose-built for consumer environments rather than clinical settings. Its intuitive design, compatibility with most existing walls, and direct plug-in requirement using a GFCI outlet or protected circuit enable efficient installation, while a patent-pending automatic retracting feature enhances user safety.As an Ohio-based company, Sova’s partnership with Cedar Point reflects a shared dedication to serving communities across the state. By supporting one of Ohio’s most beloved recreational destinations, the donation underscores the importance of investing in infrastructure that ensures all families and caregivers can participate fully in public life.One of the most visited amusement parks in North America, Cedar Point welcomes more than 4 million guests annually, making accessible amenities like adult changing tables critical to serving a diverse and growing audience.While momentum is building nationwide around universal changing tables—with legislation introduced or passed in 28 states—forward-thinking destinations like Cedar Point are leading by example, prioritizing accessibility as a core component of the guest experience.Guests can now access the Ascent Adult Changing Table at Cedar Point’s Frontier Town First Aid Station throughout the 2026 season and beyond.About SovaBased in Medina, Ohio, Sova is a design-forward public washroom company spun off from Foundations, a global leader in commercial childcare products. Drawing on decades of expertise, Sova offers a full line of changing solutions—from baby to adult-sized—including wall-mounted stations, powered universal changing tables, toddler seats, and complementary accessories. All products are engineered and supported in the United States. Learn more at www.ChooseSova.com About Cedar PointFor more than 150 years, Cedar Point's mission has been to make people happy by providing fun, immersive and memorable experiences. The park offers 66 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Wild Mouse to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, along with live shows, diverse dining options, and signature seasonal events. The amusement park has a little bit of something for every thrill-seeker plus summer splashes are right next door at Cedar Point Shores Waterpark . It is truly A Place Like No Otheron the Lake Erie Shore. Visit www.cedarpoint.com for more information.

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