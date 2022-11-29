The brochure for Mobile Deployable Communications Conference has been released

SAE Media Group reports: The full agenda and speaker line-up are available to view for the 6th annual Mobile Deployable Communications conference in 2023

LONDON, UK, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Mobile Deployable Communications Conference has returned to London for its 16th year, on 25 – 26 January 2023.

From the strategic level down to the tactical, efficient, and clear communications are key to operational success. The fast pace of modern warfare requires agile, highly adaptable forces capable of rapid movement whilst maintaining a consistent communication and situational awareness capability. Interoperability is also becoming increasingly important to ensure seamless command and control within a multinational coalition, especially given the rising operational tempo across Europe.

The Mobile Deployable Communications Conference will bring together global leading programme managers, strategic decision-makers, industry experts and thought leaders to explore the latest developments in communications technology. It’s the only truly international conference which focuses on deployable CIS.

For registrations, please visit the website at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2ein

Take advantage of the Early Bird offer available and save £100 until 30 November 2022!

Returning to London, the focus will be on the UK MOD's strategic communications programmes and the UK's tactical communications industry. With support from around the MOD, MDC 2023 will be an essential addition to the calendar, giving delegates the unique opportunity to meet and network with senior military leaders and industry.

This conference will cover the importance of efficient and clear communications and how you can achieve operational success.

Discover the latest communication technology to optimise battlefield C2. Join the discussion and shape the future of communications technology.

Download the brochure at: http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2ein and view the conference agenda, as well as the speakers participating.

Various sponsorship opportunities and branding packages are available.

For more information, please contact Michael Fraser at michael.fraser@saemediagroup.com or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6018.

16th Annual Mobile Deployable Communications Conference

25 – 16 January 2023

London, UK

http://www.mobiledeployable.com/PR2ein

#MDC23

Gold sponsor: Bittium | L3 Harris Sponsor: Blackned | Inmarsat | ND SATCOM Exhibitor: Elbit Systems | NSSL Global



About SAE Media Group Conferences:

SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.com

SAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.