Data Center Market Forecast Report | Global Analysis, Statistics And Revenue Research Report by 2028

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Center Market Size Analysis:



A datacenter is a physical facility within an organisation designed to share IT operations and equipment in order to store, process, and distribute data and applications. In addition, the data centre in an organisation is comprised of a network of computer applications and storage solutions designed to facilitate the sharing of information and data. Due to the development of multi-cloud computing, the shift from traditional on-premises physical servers to virtual network-based data centres is driving the global growth of data centers. A modern enterprise data centre is capable of communicating with multiple sites, both cloud-based and on-premises.

In addition, modern data centres may extend beyond a physical infrastructure by leveraging a public or private cloud computing solution to improve their storage and operations. Also, virtualized data centres are made so that they can use a remote server to handle a lot of work.

Due to a rise in data centre complexities caused by scalability, the market for data centres is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. In addition, the growth of the data centre market during the forecast period is fueled by the increasing adoption of high-end cloud computing by enterprises in developing economies. Market growth is also expected to be driven by a rise in global investments in data centre applications.

However, rising data privacy concerns and growing demand for managed services are anticipated to restrain market growth. Moreover, the increase in Internet of Things and hybrid and multi-cloud architecture solutions is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the data centre market over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical companies are putting a lot of effort into using data centre computing systems on a large scale to do remote calculations and simulations. This has helped the data centre market grow.

Key Players: IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., KKB Anadolu Veri Merkezi, Turk Telekom International, Microsoft Corp., Telehouse, Equinix Inc., NTT Communication, Amazon.com, Inc., Khazna, Raya Data Center, Orange SA, Ooredoo QPSC, Etisalat Corporation, and Alibaba Group, among others.



COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a decrease in demand for data centre services, as many businesses have shifted to remote work and delayed or cancelled capital projects. The pandemic has also created challenges for data centre operators, including increased costs for cleaning and sanitising facilities and disruptions to the supply chain. Despite these challenges, the data centre market is expected to grow in the coming years as demand for cloud computing and other data-intensive applications increases.



Report Coverage:

This market research report on the global data centre market covers several key segments of the market based on product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics that are expected to impact market growth during the forecast period. It also contains a detailed competitive landscape that includes profiles of key players operating in the market.



The following segments are covered in the report:

By Component

• Solution

• Services

By Type

• Colocation

• Hyperscale

• Edge

• Others

By enterprise size

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By end user

• BFSI

• IT & Telecom

• Government

• Energy and Utilities

• Others



Key Questions Answered In This Report:

• Impact of COVID 19 on the global data centre market industry

• What are the current market trends and dynamics in the data centre market, and what are the valuable opportunities for emerging players?

• What is driving the data centre market?

• What are the key challenges to market growth?

• Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

• Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

• Are low- and middle-income economies investing in the data centre market?

• Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

• What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report:

• Statistics on the data centre market and spending worldwide

• Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of the data centre market across industries

• Notable developments going on in the industry

• Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

• Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

