Drones Industry | Market Share, Size, Growth and Research Report 2022-2027

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled "Drones Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on drones market analysis.

What are the growth prospects of the drones industry?

The global drones market size reached US$ 22.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 43.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 12.56% during 2022-2027.

What is Drones ?

Drones, also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), are robotic aircraft that are controlled remotely by a pilot or an onboard computer using software-controlled flight systems. They comprise batteries, electronic speed and flight controllers, global positioning system (GPS) modules, antennas, cameras, accelerometers, and altimeters. They are available as multi-rotor, fixed-wing, single-rotor, and fixed-wing hybrid vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) variants. They rely on artificial intelligence (AI) that enables them to follow objects and augmented reality (AR) that superimposes virtual objects on the camera feed of drones. They are manufactured from lightweight and composite materials, such as carbon fiber composites, aluminum, and plastic. They offer maneuverability and durability to decrease malfunction after a single collision and help reach a high altitude. They assist in collecting data that organizations use to make better decisions with a high degree of accuracy in a short time. They have collision avoidance systems that utilize obstacle detection sensors to scan the surroundings and create images into 3D maps to sense and avoid any obstacle. As a result, drones are utilized in firefighting, aerial surveying, photography or videography, search and rescue, military operations, delivering food and services, and monitoring traffic, agriculture, weather, and disaster across the globe.

Drones Market Trends:

Presently, the growing demand for drones in disaster management to analyze affected areas and help the disaster management team to efficiently rescue people to safe locations and offer them first aid kits represents one of the key factors driving the market. Besides this, there is a rise in the demand for drones in the agriculture industry as they help farmers maximize efficiency by optimizing the use of seeds and fertilizers, reacting more quickly to threats, and saving time in crop scouting. In line with this, drones assist in monitoring livestock, irrigation management, and spraying fertilizers and insecticides on crops, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Apart from this, various benefits offered by drones, such as quality aerial imaging, easily deployable, affordable, decreased workload and production costs, and improved accuracy, are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the growing utilization of drones in the military and defense industry to increase combat and surveillance capacity is offering a positive market outlook. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies in drones, such as inertial measurement units (IMUs), gyroscope stabilization, and dual global navigational satellite systems (GNSS), is bolstering the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption of drones for photography and videography in sports stadiums to capture wide coverage with high resolution is contributing to the market growth.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

3D Robotics

AeroVironment Inc

Birdseyeview Aerobotics Inc.

Delair SAS

DroneDeploy Inc

Intel Corporation

Parrort SA

Precisionhawk Inc.

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd. (iFlight Technology Co. Ltd.)

Terra Drone Corporation

The Boeing Company

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.

Market Segmentation by Type:

Fixed Wing

Rotary Wing

Hybrid

Market Segmentation by Component:

Hardware

Software

Accessories

Market Segmentation by Payload:

<25 Kilograms

25-170 Kilograms

>170 Kilograms

Market Segmentation by Point of Sale:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM)

Aftermarket

Market Segmentation by End-Use Industry:

Construction

Agriculture

Military and Defense

Law Enforcement

Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

