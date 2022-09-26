Pressure Washer Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The global pressure washer market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The global pressure washer market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in 2021.A pressure washer is mechanical spraying equipment utilized for removing loose paint, mold, grime, dust, mud, and dirt from different surfaces and objects. It comprises an electric, internal combustion, high-pressure hose, trigger gun-style switch, and a pneumatic or hydraulic motor that drives a high-pressure water pump. It uses a pump to pump the water from the reservoir at high pressure. At present, leading players are introducing different types and designs of pressure washers to fit the requirements of the various applications.

Market Trends

At present, the increasing sales of passenger and commercial vehicles on account of rapid urbanization and improving income levels represent one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for pressure washers around the world. The expanding number of car washing centers is also favoring the market growth. In addition, it is currently employed in the food and beverage (F&B) industry to clean and remove bacteria and other microorganisms from kitchen counters and equipment. This, in confluence with the rising number of hotels, restaurants, cafes, and quick service restaurants (QSRs) worldwide, is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, a pressure washer is used in the construction industry for cleaning machinery, facades, and sites. Moreover, the growing construction activities in residential, commercial, and industrial areas and increasing investments in the development of smart cities by governments of numerous countries are driving the market. Furthermore, the rising awareness about the maintenance of cleanliness and hygiene among the masses is providing a thrust to the market growth. The increasing number of gardens, parks, athletic fields, and golf courses on account of the rising participation of individuals in recreational sports and fitness activities is catalyzing the demand for pressure washers worldwide. Besides this, the growing focus on self-gardening on account of improving lifestyles and the need for maintaining aesthetic outdoor spaces is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides, the product manufacturers are introducing electric pressure washers that are highly portable, energy-efficient, cause minimal environmental pollution, and operate on cordless batteries. Along with this, the easy availability of pressure washers through online retail channels is offering lucrative growth opportunities to market players operating in the industry. Additionally, it finds extensive applications in the agricultural sector to improve crop productivity. Along with this, several initiatives undertaken by governing agencies of numerous countries to promote modern farming practices are anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 3.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Alfred Karcher SE & Co. KG

AR North America

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS: BGGSQ)

Campbell Hausfeld

FNA Group

Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC)

MI-T-M Corporation

Nilfisk Group (CPH: NLFSK)

Ryobi (TYO: 5851)

Simpson (NYSE: SSD)

Snow Joe LLC

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK)

The report has segmented the market on the basis of power source, output, application, distribution channel and region.

Breakup by Power Source:

Electricity Based

Gas Based

Fuel Based

Breakup by Output:

Upto 1500 PSI

1501 to 3000 PSI

3001 to 4000 PSI

Above 4000 PSI

Breakup by Application:

Car Washer

Garden Washer

Home Exterior Washer

Floor Cleaning

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Distribution

Offline Distribution

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

