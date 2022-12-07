Metoree, a Comparison Site for Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Products, Is Available in South Africa.
MIYOSHI-CITY, AICHI, JAPAN, December 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- hat Is Metoree?
Metoree, a Comparison Site for Manufacturers and Suppliers of Industrial Products, Expanding to South Africa
Metoree is a one-stop comparison site for manufacturers and suppliers operated by ZAZA, Inc., founded in 2017. Metoree has launched to solve the challenges facing the manufacturing industry today and has continued to grow since the service's release. For this reason, many researchers and engineers are already using Metoree.
Metoree's Expansion to South Africa
Metoree, a website where you can compare manufacturers and suppliers in one place, started its expansion to South Africa on November 29, 2022. Currently, various categories such as "Force Gauges," "Displacement Sensors," "Metering Pumps," "Electron Microscopes," and "Linear Motion Guides" are already listed. Users can compare manufacturers and suppliers in 442 categories from 7,685 companies in total.
Metoree Users' Comments
1. Metoree has made it easy to compare manufacturers and suppliers in one place.
2. Metoree has enabled us to purchase products that match our requirements.
3. Metoree helped us quickly find the ideal product for our needs.
Future Prospects for Metoree
Metoree is expanding its services to various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and the Philippines. They will continue to focus on "Make the World a Better Place" and ultimately create an environment where engineers and researchers can easily find manufacturers and suppliers. To achieve this goal, they will continue to increase the number of companies and categories in Metoree.
Metoree South Africa
https://za.metoree.com/
Metoree USA
https://us.metoree.com/
Metoree Japan
https://metoree.com/
Electron Microscopes
https://za.metoree.com/categories/electron-microscope/
Linear Motion Guides
https://za.metoree.com/categories/linear-guide/
Resettable Fuses
https://za.metoree.com/categories/resettable-fuse/
DC To DC Converters
https://za.metoree.com/categories/dc-dc-converter/
Emulators
https://za.metoree.com/categories/emulator/
Noise Filters
https://za.metoree.com/categories/noise-filter/
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Systems
https://za.metoree.com/categories/board-appearance-inspection-system/
Yu Hatanaka
ZAZA, Inc.
+81 50-3561-7257
email us here