One of the Largest Turkish Investors in the USA Sisecam Celebrates its 87th Anniversary

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of The Board

Sisecam proudly celebrates its 87th anniversary

Turkiye Sise ve Cam Fabrikalari AS (IST:SISE)

İSTANBUL, TURKIYE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sisecam proudly celebrates its 87th anniversary as one of the strongest global players in the glass and chemicals industries, with its production operations in 14 countries on 4 continents.

Sisecam goes global in production and innovation, with its products exported to more than 150 countries from 45 facilities with its more than 24,000 employees. Sisecam, one of the largest Turkish investors in the USA with its soda ash operations, plans to grow in the country with new investments.

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman, Sisecam Chairman and Executive Member of The Board pointed out that Sisecam has been playing a leading role in the development of its core fields of activities as well as the growth driver of industries to which it provides inputs since 1935.

Prof. Dr. Kırman elaborated: “Today, we rank among the world's top two manufacturers of glassware, and among the top five producers of flat glass and glass packaging. We are one of the top three players in soda ash production worldwide. We are also the world leader in chromium chemicals. As a global company guided by collective wisdom, we are confidently advancing toward our goal of ranking as one of the world's top three players in our main fields of activity. We are steadily achieving our strong goals and creating value for our stakeholders. Sisecam differentiates from the competition with its use of smart technology, highly competent workforce, and data-based decision-making mechanisms.”

We will be the world leader in soda ash

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kırman relayed the following information about Sisecam's investments in natural soda ash in the USA since 2019: “Sisecam has not stopped investments throughout its history of nearly a century. We have executed a similar strategy in the USA. We started our investments in the United States in 2019. At the end of 2021, we stepped up our commitment with our plan to invest USD 4 billion in natural soda ash production with our partner. Today, we are producing natural soda ash in Wyoming, USA. We aim to pursue further growth driven by new planned and announced investments in this strategically important field. Sisecam is poised to become the world leader in natural soda ash production with the completion of its USA investments. Our US operations have already made us one of the top three soda producers globally. As a result of large-scale investments that include establishing the world's largest soda production facility in a single location, Sisecam will become the largest natural soda ash producer in the USA.”