‘Learning Technologies Organisation of the Year’ recognition for Learning Pool
Learning Pool is thrilled to have won two awards at the Learning Technologies Awards, including Bronze for ‘Learning Technologies Organisation of the Year’.LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learning Pool colleagues, including CEO, Ben Betts, gathered in Westminster, London last week for the Learning Technologies Awards gala evening; a black-tie event where winners of the Learning Technologies Awards 2022 were announced and celebrated.
The Learning Technologies Awards are the most independent and sought-after awards in the industry. They recognise commitment, enthusiasm and passion for learning technologies across the world. Finalists are selected by an independent judging panel of experts organized by the eLearning Network.
Most notably, during the ceremony, Learning Pool was awarded Bronze for ‘Learning Technologies Organisation of the Year’ for the first time. This achievement recognises the company's hard work and commitment to innovation, pioneering and customer service in the learning technologies space.
CEO, Ben Betts commented: “To say I am delighted with this award would be a vast understatement. It is an astonishing achievement, but nothing less than the team at Learning Pool deserves. Together, the team has combined to deliver outstanding results for our customers and truly groundbreaking community work that has had an extraordinary impact on the communities in which we live and work. That commitment, to delivering more than was necessary in the search for extraordinary outcomes, is the hallmark of what makes Learning Pool a special place to work and a superb partner for our customers. That dedication has been well rewarded with record growth and success, but that all starts with people.”
He continued, “I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to my team, our partners and our customers for helping us to reach this most coveted award. I am so pleased that the judges saw what I see every day – a world-class learning technologies company.”
The team celebrated a double victory at the Learning Technologies Awards, scooping Bronze for ‘Best Learning Technologies Project – Commercial Sector’ in partnership with Lidl GB. Partnering with Lidl GB, Learning Pool helped develop a bespoke training programme for shift managers that has notably resulted in a time saving of 19.5 hours compared to traditional classroom training and has a projected cost saving of £2.5m.
Earlier this year, the Platinum Award from Investors in People was also awarded to Learning Pool, signifying its commitment, investment and belief in its people.
