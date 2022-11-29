Impact Fintech GreenArc Capital Joins Franklin Templeton Singapore Fintech Incubator

GreenArc has been onboarded under the incubator's core theme of sustainability and will receive financial and business support from Franklin Templeton

SINGAPORE, SG, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenArc Capital, an impact investment and analytics FinTech, has been selected to join Franklin Templeton’s inaugural APAC FinTech Incubator Program in Singapore.

In addition to investment from Franklin Templeton, the 2-year program will provide GreenArc with an invaluable platform to further develop and enhance their impact management solution under the guidance of a global leader in asset management, together with their partner F10, the seasoned incubation curriculum designers who have helped curate and implement the program.

GreenArc’s impact solution addresses the industry shift to attaining a more sustainable future by helping financial institutions direct more investments towards underserved segments of the population by measuring the social impact of their debt portfolios. Unique in their offering, GreenArc’s solution goes a step further than ESG risk mitigation by measuring, reporting and validating the positive and negative outcomes of a firm’s investment on society through an AI-driven SaaS platform. Tailored for debt markets, GreenArc leverages the use of technology and data, combining it with the contextual nature of sustainability, to drive more robust impact analysis to help financial institutions meet their impact objectives and maximise the contribution of their investments towards sustainable development.

The solution can be used across the financial services industry, including retail, corporate and development banks, asset managers, MFI’s, community banks, credit unions, fintechs and SME lenders, allowing these financial institutions to transition their portfolios to be ESG/impact oriented, adhere to increased regulatory reporting requirements by showing transparent and credible impact reporting, and foster expansion into new markets through more sustainability linked financial products. By exhibiting and demonstrating their impact, GreenArc hopes to enable FIs greater access to finance, including tapping a larger market share of the exponentially growing ESG/sustainable finance market and uncovering new business opportunities using innovation in sustainability products as a source differentiation and visibility.

Chetan Karkhanis, SVP, Digital Strategy and Wealth Management, Asia Pacific at Franklin Templeton, said ‘The sustainable investing landscape has seen substantial growth in Asia Pacific, but inconsistent disclosure requirements and the absence of unified reporting standards have been cited as key barriers for its continued growth. Technology has the potential to address some of these challenges, especially when combined with increased availability of sustainability data following regulatory changes such as the recent introduction of mandatory ESG disclosures for listed companies in Singapore. We look forward to working with GreenArc as well as other FinTech and green tech players through our incubator to catalyze new and innovative solutions that help support the shift towards a net-zero economy.’

Rony J Palathinkal, Co-Founder and CEO at GreenArc, said ‘With the sustainable finance sector taking centre stage amongst investors, financial institutions and regulators alike, our selection to the program by Franklin Templeton validates how important impact measurement is in bringing transparency and credibility to strengthen this market, particularly in the era of greenwashing. Operating at the intersection of sustainable investing and technology, we look forward to using our cutting edge data-driven platform to bring more clarity and standardization to the sector.’

Jonas Thuerig, Head of F10 Asia, said, ‘F10 has been working with exciting Impact Fintechs for several years now, launching a report on the global state of startups in Climate Fintech this past June, including a deep dive on Singapore - showing the huge future potential. We are especially excited to support this cutting-edge collaboration between Franklin Templeton and Green Arc Capital that will surely further advance innovation and progress in this growing space.’

About GreenArc

Founded by experts in finance, impact and technology, GreenArc is an impact analytics fintech that helps measure and report the social and environmental impact of private debt investments. Their SaaS impact management solution is tailored for private debt markets, including credit, bonds & loans. GreenArc provide customised impact measurement & reporting solutions, together with an industry first impact API, aligned with global industry standards to help financial institutions efficiently measure and maximise their social impact. Headquartered in Singapore and supported by the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) financial services technology innovation program, they cover thematic impact markets across the globe.