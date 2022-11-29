Global PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based Market to Reach 18000 K USD by 2027
The report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the PES based market by product type, application, and country.LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Polydiethylsiloxanes offer improved metal-metal lubrication and low-temperature properties when compared to polydimethylsiloxanes. Polydiethylsiloxane, CAS number 63148-61-8, molecular formula C4H12O2Si, is a chemical intermediate. Polydiethylsiloxane fluids are used as operating oil for diffusion vacuum pumps. They differ from organic vacuum fluids in their increased thermal-oxidative stability. Operating temperature limits for liquid PES: from -100 °С to +150 °С.
Our recent study showed that the Global PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based Products market had a total revenue of 15230 K USD in 2016 and decreased to 13600 K USD in 2021. We study the development law of the market in the past few years and establish a data model to analyze and deduce future market changes. Finally, we predicted that the Revenue of PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based Products markets can be 18000 K USD by 2027. The CAGR of PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based Products is 4.80% from 2021 to 2027.
North America was the largest revenue market, with a market share of 38% in 2016 and 36% in 2021, a decrease of 2%. In 2021, the Europe market share was 34%, ranking second. With the improvement of the economic level, the downstream demand continues to expand, and the technological level of these regions continues to improve, which will further promote the development of the market.
The industry concentrate rate is high. The top three companies are Power Chemical Corporation (SiSiB SILANES), Gelest Incorporated, and Scientific Polymer Products, Inc, with a production value market share of 43%, 15%, and 10% in 2021.
The global PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based industry report provides top-notch qualitative and quantitative information, including Market size (2017-2021 value and 2022 forecast). The report also contains descriptions of key players, including key financial indicators and market competitive pressure analysis.
The report also assesses key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will drive the growth of the industry. Considering previous growth patterns, growth drivers, and current and future trends, we also forecast the global PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based market during the next few years. The global PolydiEthylsiloxane Fluids (PES)-based market size will reach USD million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of % during the analysis period.
