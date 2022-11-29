Sin City Erg – A Global LGBTQ+ Indoor Rowing Event
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sin City Erg, the only LGBTQ-focused indoor rowing event in the world, will take place on 15 January 2023 in Las Vegas. Hosted by the Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation (GLRF), the event is unique because it is the only indoor rowing event in North America to feature three gender categories: male, female, and non-binary. Positioned as a competitive event for cross-fit athletes, indoor rowing studios, and LGBTQ+ supportive and inclusive rowing clubs, the event is forecast to draw 300 – 500 participants.
Although there are numerous “erg” events in North America, the Sin City Erg is the only indoor rowing event to feature both individual and team events. The team events are positioned to promote inclusion by encouraging allies to compete with their LGBTQ+ teammates at an LGBTQ-focused event. The event competition is open to age 13 and older and features events for juniors, university, open, and masters. Unique among rowing competitions, the team events allow for younger entrants to compete with older teammates, a purposeful attempt to help LGBTQ+ youth interact with their futures selves.
The event includes 21 adaptive rowing events including 18 individual events and 3 team events, and all events are inclusive of the PR1, PR2, and PR3 sport classes. The team adaptive events are notable because they are labeled ‘Para Gender Inclusive’ which allows for adaptive rowers to compete with non-adaptive rowers irregardless of age, gender, or adaptive sport class.
The Sin City Erg is one of 27 sports featured at the sixteenth annual Sin City Classic, a multi-sport tournament that is the largest annual LGBTQ+ sporting event in the world. Over 8,000 athletes attend during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend, 12 – 15 January 2023. The Classic creates a festival atmosphere for LGBTQ+ athletes to connect and compete at sport events and within social activities.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, GLRF is a global individual membership organization that fosters an international community of LGBTQ+ outdoor and indoor rowers, coaches, coxswains, and race/regatta officials at all levels of the sport through its online platform http://www.glrf.info
Brian Todd
