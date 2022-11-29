Recruit CRM’s ROI Calculator Allows You to Measure the Profitability of an Applicant Tracking System.

Recruit CRM Easily calculate the ROI of an Applicant Tracking System

While using or shortlisting an Applicant Tracking System, it’s critical to measure its efficiency. This ATS ROI calculator can help recruiters do JUST that!

The reason why we introduced this ATS ROI calculator was that we really wanted to help recruiters make the right decision of choosing a robust recruiting tool that’d streamline their hiring process!” — Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruit CRM recently introduced its very own ATS ROI calculator that helps recruitment professionals measure the profitability of an Applicant Tracking System Using this calculator, recruiters can effectively measure the amount of time and money they would save [or are saving] by using a powerful recruiting software ROI (Return on Investment), being a versatile, beneficial, and simple performance metric used to measure the profitability of an investment in a tool, Recruit CRM wanted to make sure that its users could–Accurately measure work efficiency and productivityGet a detailed competitive analysis to compare different softwareDetermine savings in terms of both time and moneyTo know more about Recruit CRM’s ATS ROI calculator, visit:About Recruit CRMRecruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.

How Recruit CRM Became L-Lindh’s Secret to Candidate Sourcing!