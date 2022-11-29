Recruit CRM’s ROI Calculator Allows You to Measure the Profitability of an Applicant Tracking System.
While using or shortlisting an Applicant Tracking System, it’s critical to measure its efficiency. This ATS ROI calculator can help recruiters do JUST that!
The reason why we introduced this ATS ROI calculator was that we really wanted to help recruiters make the right decision of choosing a robust recruiting tool that’d streamline their hiring process!”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruit CRM recently introduced its very own ATS ROI calculator that helps recruitment professionals measure the profitability of an Applicant Tracking System.
— Shoanak Mallapurkar, CEO of Recruit CRM.
Using this calculator, recruiters can effectively measure the amount of time and money they would save [or are saving] by using a powerful recruiting software.
ROI (Return on Investment), being a versatile, beneficial, and simple performance metric used to measure the profitability of an investment in a tool, Recruit CRM wanted to make sure that its users could–
Accurately measure work efficiency and productivity
Get a detailed competitive analysis to compare different software
Determine savings in terms of both time and money
About Recruit CRM
Recruit CRM builds cloud-based software for the global recruitment & staffing industry. The SaaS company is on a mission to help recruitment and headhunting grow faster with cutting-edge technology that allows professionals to carry out all their recruiting tasks in one place.
