Firebird Sounds is proud to present up & coming Pop/Urban artist Jackie Carson as she releases debut single On My Mind

On My Mind

Firebird Sounds LLC

Indie artist Jackie Carson releases her debut single, On My Mind, December 2nd for worldwide distribution. The track is an edgy, soulful Pop song.

Jackie has been busy writing her way through the emotionally challenging times in her life.”
— Paula Hersom

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jackie Carson has been writing songs since she was 8 years old. The Harrisville, PA pop/urban native is finally releasing her #debut single, "On My Mind." "Jackie has been busy writing her way through the emotionally challenging times in her life" , says Paula Hersom, SVP of Firebird Sounds. On My Mind was written from a place of darkness. It's a soulful urban/pop song about being bullied and facing the one that bullied or abused you. Jackie sings “you can stay On My Mind but you can’t stay overnight” with smokey passion in her voice. Passion for standing up for herself and others that have been in this same situation. She is Influenced by a diverse set of genre's. With several songs already in her repertoire, this track will be the first of many. Jackie is influenced by a diverse group of artists such as Michael Jackson, Sam Cooke, Elvis & Tiffany to name a few. Firebird Sounds Llc is proud to present this new artist to the world. On December 2nd "On My Mind drops on all streaming platforms world wide.

