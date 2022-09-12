HZT Records Sister Company Firebird Sounds LLC, Helps Prolyfic Muziq Drop 1st Single Since 4Thirty Days

RISING SUN ARTWORK Prolyfic Muziq

Firebird Sounds LLC helps NOLA artist, Prolyfic Muziq, to release new content. The NOLA artists has been on hiatus & now more than ever ready to express himself

PORTLAND , MAINE, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New England - based distribution company Firebird Sounds LLC is working closely with Prolyfic Muziq as he prepared to release his new single "Rising Sun" on September 9. The track is on his forthcoming album 'New Orleans 85' (Full album release date TBD) and his first new music since his days with hip hop group 4Thirty.

"New Orleans 85 is bringing the youths into the culture that raised us," says Pro. "We come from a lot of pain. Pain and loss makes us stronger and wiser - that's the basis for 'New Orleans 85,' tapping into that pain and that loss."

Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana's 9th Ward, Pro grew up being exposed to drugs, crime and the death of his father at a young age. Despite having lived in an impoverished area and experiencing the loss of a parent, Pro did not become a product of the negative elements that plagued his community.

Music was a sanctuary that removed Pro from his environment. While his musical palette diversified into other genres, his love of hip hop culture deepened and grew stronger. After relocating to Houston, TX with his brother and sister, Pro became part of a local music group called "NRA," which eventually became 4thirty Music. Pro became highly sought out by artists and music executives who appreciated his work ethic, attention to detail, versatility and devotion to his craft. His hard work alongside 4thirty led to three chart topping hits that landed in the Top 20 on the Billboard charts, sold 1.5 million in hot singles, performed with several top name artists such as Mike Jones, Slim Thug, Rick Ross, TPain, Ace Hood, Plies, Ludacris, Gorilla Zoe and many more along with features from artists that include Akon, Killa Kyleon, Lil Keke, and Slim Thug.

"Rising Sun" is available on all streaming services.