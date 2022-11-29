GDS Partners with DCConnect to implement advanced SDN technology in Data Centers of GDS for Global Network Connectivity
SINGAPORE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the well-known developers and operators of high-performance data centers established in Asia, GDS has signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) to partner with DCConnect Global Limited, a well-established Software-Defined Networking (SDN) technology provider. Both parties aim to deliver the best service with ground-breaking technology in interconnection and network automation, offering a wide range of new services to colocation enterprises and hyperscaler users.
With more than 20 years of experience in building and operating high-performance data centers, GDS has built up a strong data center platform in China and beyond to Southeast Asia with Singapore as its overseas headquarter, offering its customers world-class data center solutions and services. With the advanced data center design, high technical specifications, and robust operating procedures, GDS is expanding with numerous strategic locations in Asia, now expecting to experience rapid network technology transformation by partnering with DCConnect.
“We value the DCConnect’s capabilities on connectivity automation with impressive technology. We believe this will benefit GDS customers by offering innovative solutions and technology to support the advanced connectivity services. Through our partnership with DCConnect, we enable our customers to have on-demand connectivity to data centers, network resources and cloud services globally.” Said Jamie Khoo, the Chief Operating Officer of GDS. “We look forward to working together and delivering world-class automated network services for customers worldwide.”
“GDS and DCConnect are working hand-in-hand to ensure the Network Automation and advanced connectivity solutions are delivered smoothly.” Said Charmond Tsang, the Chief Commercial Officer of DCConnect. “Our mission is to leverage advanced SDN to create the autonomous network ecosystem the partners are incentivized to involve, connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges.”
DCConnect and GDS jointly develop innovative solutions for customers worldwide by combining companies’ expertise, network capabilities, and visions for the future. As a result, the companies are making it simple for customers to benefit from wider coverage, faster speed to market, higher cost-efficiencies, and rapid provisioning with advanced technology.
About DCConnect As one of the recognized brands in the industry, DCConnect leverages advanced SDN and blockchain technology to create the first autonomous network ecosystem whereby the partners are incentivized to involve and connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges. DCConnect’s solution was further enhanced and extended by the implementation of more than 1,000 Data Center PoPs in North America, Europe, APAC, SE Asia and MENA via selected partners, and access to over 61 countries.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited (“GDS Holdings”, “GDS” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GDS; HKEX: 9698), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, and now is expanding into Southeast Asia. The Company’s facilities are strategically located in China’s primary economic hubs where demand for high-performance data center services is concentrated. The Company also builds, operates and transfers data centers at other locations selected by its customers in order to fulfill their broader requirements. The Company’s data centers have large net floor area, high power capacity, density and efficiency, and multiple redundancies across all critical systems. GDS is carrier and cloud-neutral, which enables its customers to access all the major PRC telecommunications networks, as well as the largest PRC and global public clouds which are hosted in many of its facilities. The Company offers co-location and managed services, including direct private connection to leading public clouds, an innovative service platform for managing hybrid clouds and, where required, the resale of public cloud services. The Company has a 21-year track record of service delivery, successfully fulfilling the requirements of some of the largest and most demanding customers for outsourced data center services in China. The Company’s customer base consists predominantly of hyperscale cloud service providers, large internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications carriers, IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.
