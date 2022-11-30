Orchest Technologies and DCConnect Global Announce Strategic Automation Partnership
SINGAPORE, November 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchest Technologies (formerly GoldConnect), a leading US based carrier with presence in 17 countries in Latin America and The Caribbean and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience through its one of a kind LatamConnect Platform, and DCConnect Global Limited, headquarters in Singapore, leveraging advanced Software Defined Networking (“SDN”) and blockchain technology to create an autonomous network ecosystem with over 1,000 global data center locations across 61 countries, offering award winning automated network connectivity service and SaaS services announced today a one of a kind automation partnership.
Both companies have entered into a strategic automation partnership in which both companies will expand their footprint leveraging each other’s capabilities. DCConnect is now able to attend automated requirements into Latin America including access to more than 55 Million On-Net last mile accesses and on-demand connectivity into more than 55 Data Centers in the Latam region. Orchest will now be able to connect Latin American customers to Europe and Asia through DCConnect start of the art platform.
Both companies became MEF members in 2022 and implemented the LSO Sonata API Dolly version as part of their strategic partnership. With MEF Sonata API both companies are ready to interact with any other company that embraces MEF API standards for buying and selling connectivity services.
Orchest Technologies and DCConnect are both node operators of the ITN Blockchain initiative lead by MEF, as part of the strategic partnership, both companies will be performing a join implementation of the Televerse, a proposed decentralized telecom DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) network, built for Web3 users, allows enterprises to interact and transact with a network infrastructure built on distributed ledger technology and smart contracts.
“Alongside with DCConnect, we are working on very important automation initiatives that will shape the future of our industry in terms of next generation business practices around connectivity exchange involving multiple regions” said Jeremy Villalobos COO at Orchest Technologies.
"With the new concept of decentralized telecom DAO network, we now rest assured both companies are developing the network connectivity that smoother, faster, secure and more reliably extends borderless worldwide." Said Henry Lam, the CEO of DCConnect Global.
About Orchest Technologies
Orchest (formerly GoldConnect) is a leading US Based carrier and pioneer of the fully automated end to end customer experience in the Latin American region. With more than 10 years delivering innovative Network Solutions, Cloud Connection and Data Center Services throughout The Americas. Over the last 4 years it has rewritten the rules of data transport and connectivity services in LATAM by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence and transparency, ground-breaking process automation, and a world-class customer engagement. The first one of its kind, LatamConnect platform allows our customers and partners to enjoy smoother, faster, and reliable access to real time network information. For more information, please visit Orchest.net and follow us on Linkedin.
About DCConnect
As one of the recognized brands in the industry, DCConnect leverages advanced SDN and blockchain technology to create the first autonomous network ecosystem whereby the partners are incentivized to involve, and connect network and bandwidth resources to address today’s networking challenges. DCConnect’s solution was further enhanced and extended by the implementation of more than 1,000 Data Center PoPs in North America, Europe, APAC, SE Asia and MENA via selected partners, and access to over 61 countries.
For more details, please visit our website https://www.dcconnectglobal.com/
Media Contacts Orchest:
Marketing@orchest.net
Media Contacts DCConnect:
alliance@dcconnectglobal.com
DCConnect
DCConnect Global Limited
5293091391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn