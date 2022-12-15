New Sci-Fi Series Stands on Shoulders of Asimov and Bradbury
PANDEMONIUM and THE MESSAGE by Bill Harvey
With the scope of Asimov and the prescience of Bradbury, Bill Harvey makes the greats proud.”UNITED STATES, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the scope of Asimov and the prescience of Bradbury, author Bill Harvey makes the greats proud in his two latest novels, Pandemonium: Live to All Devices and The Message. In an age where the once wondrous yet far-fetched futures of classic science fiction are quickly becoming reality (for better or worse), Harvey’s books are sure to resonate with readers everywhere.
— BookTrib
In Pandemonium, the first entry in Harvey’s Agents of Cosmic Intelligence series, a version of earth in the near future is on the verge of a third world war after a “psychic monster” in the form of a charismatic terrorist takes over Iran. Complicating matters is an unhinged United States president, who seizes control of the country and pushes the world to the brink of nuclear Armageddon with an insane agenda.
As tensions escalate, two psychic soldiers — Ed Templegard, an operative in America’s secret psychic paramilitary group, Theta Force, and 17-year-old Nastassia Slayevsky, Russia’s most powerful psychic — join forces in an attempt to save the world from an ancient threat that has been biding its time for millennia.
The Message, a prequel to Pandemonium, to be published in December, tells an earlier Theta Force tale. When the U.S. president sends Theta on a mission to spy on a brilliant billionaire who has been openly critical of the president, the agents, as well as every psychic on earth, are blindsided by The Message, a mysterious transmission originating from outer space. When the agents realize that this transmission has permanently altered their brains, a chain of events is set in motion that could change the world as they know it.
Standing on the shoulders of science fiction giants, Harvey’s narrative is gripping both in the story he crafts and the ways in which he grounds it in the reality we know. Readers will be just as engaged by the unique, nuanced characters as they are enthralled by the sheer number of concepts Harvey manages to weave into the narrative.
Fans of virtual reality, artificial intelligence, psychic powers and spirituality will all be equally pleased. Harvey deftly executes each plotline he introduces in an entertaining yet thought-provoking manner that readers of all varieties will love. “With sci-fi and espionage, wrapped in a little theology, with a sprinkle of romance, this series is an exciting getaway,” says Amazon reviewer Lenai. “I was not a reader of sci-fi before, but I am here and now converted. Happy reading, I highly recommend.”
“I finished reading Pandemonium last night and I LOVED it! It works on so many levels, which is what I especially like in a novel. I kept thinking this is what might have happened if Ray Bradbury had been a student of Aleister Crowley!” —Jim Spaeth, Amazon reviewer
"With the scope of Asimov and the prescience of Bradbury, Bill Harvey makes the greats proud,” says Wyatt Semenuk of BookTrib.
Pandemonium and The Message are available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
About the Author
Bill Harvey is a world-renowned media researcher who has on more than one occasion changed the course of the media industry. He is credited with many innovations to research and business process over the past 35 years, based on new insights into media audiences and new ways of thinking. Bill received an Emmy® Award in 2022 for pioneering technology development. He is also the recipient of the Advertising Research Foundation’s Great Mind Award and the Erwin Ephron Demystification Award. His childhood experience on stage led to a lifetime of study of the flow state, the state of consciousness most conducive to success. Bill lives with his wife Lalita and their cat Zohreh in the beautiful Hudson Valley. He has a daughter Nicole, and with Lalita has four grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabrielle, Jessica, and Alexander, and now their first great-grandchild, Zara. Visit www.humaneffectivenessinstitute.org.
