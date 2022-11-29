MassDOT Announces New “Name A Snowplow” Contest for Massachusetts Elementary Schools 

Boston — Today, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced the launch of a new “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary school students in Massachusetts. The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2022/2023 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season and to help recognize all of the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors during the winter season.

“We are excited to provide elementary school students with an opportunity to have some fun this winter season by helping to name a snowplow,” said MassDOT Secretary & CEO Jamey Tesler. “The contest is a great way for younger students to take some time to have fun, be creative, work together to identify proposed names and be part of a new state government initiative, and we encourage all statewide schools to participate.”

“This contest is a fun way to celebrate winter and recognize the hard work that is performed by hundreds of employees and vendors statewide who work around the clock during major weather events,” said Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, “We want to raise awareness of this work and to give kids and residents a sense of connection to the Highway Division and the public servants working to keep residents safe and the economy moving during snowstorms.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 23, 2022, and can be submitted by using an online portal at this link. There is no limit to the number of applications that can be submitted per school. The contest winners are anticipated to be announced on Friday, January 6, 2023, and will be invited to participate in a scheduled snowplow unveiling event.

A selection panel composed of MassDOT employees will choose two elementary school classroom winners that are located within each of the six Highway Division districts. The winning submissions will be evaluated based on two grade-level categories: 1) kindergarten through fourth grade; and 2) fifth grade through eighth grade.

For more information on the contest, please visit: https://www.mass.gov/name-a-snowplow-contest-2022-23.

Questions regarding the contest can be emailed to MassDOTSnowplowContest@dot.state.ma.us.