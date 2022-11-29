Black carbon pandemic striking reproductive health

Don Owens, Founder of Black Carbon Coalition and Coalition Against Black Carbon Black carbon coats glaciers and causes them to melt.

Don Owens, attorney and engineer, sounds alarm on black carbon's effects on reproductive health

The future of humanity is at stake, and it doesn’t have to be. We have the technology and capital needed to save lives and livelihoods, and rescue our planet from black carbon.” — Don Owens

Climate change is a reproductive health horror show.

Pregnant women are at increased risk of losing their pregnancy or experiencing premature deliver due to climate change. Particularly women in underserved communities.

Less talked about, is that male sperm count rates are down due to environmental factors associated with climate change. The decline is not only on a downward trajectory, but the rate of plummeting sperm counts is accelerating.

Changing weather patterns even impact birth rates among those who can conceive. Children who are born are coming into a world of converging crises, and climate change threatens their health and ability to further reproduce.

Don Owens, the patent attorney and engineer founder of the Black Carbon Coalition, underscored the “planetary crisis of a black carbon pandemic” and its impact on reproductive health. Despite the growing body of evidence that black carbon is the key driver of anthropogenic climate change, government bodies both nationally and internationally continue to push policies that miss the point. These issues even went virtually undiscussed at COP27.

“We don’t have 100 years to wait for results. We need immediate change to reverse the alarming trends we are just now beginning to witness,” said Owens. “The future of humanity is at stake, and it doesn’t have to be. We have the technology and capital needed to save lives and livelihoods, and rescue our planet from black carbon, it is simply a matter of organizing and properly allocating and leveraging these resources.”

“Families are at extreme risk, and future generations are having their survival jeopardized by a lack of innovation and problem solving, it’s not enough to talk about the crisis, it’s not enough to talk about solutions, we must arrive at the point where we are talking about improved results,” added Owens.

Owens recently drafted a model resolution that can be used by lawmakers as a framework for combatting black carbon, which Owens says is a substantive solution against greenwashing and climate change denialism.

Owens is the author of Burn Fuel Better: From Helpless to Hopeful in the Race Against Climate Change, which details his discoveries about black carbon.

The Coalition explains that black carbon is very fine particulate emissions that are the result of incomplete combustion of fossil fuels such as natural gas, diesel, coal, biomass, and other carbon intensive fuels.

Black carbon emissions from ships have grown ten times faster in the Arctic compared to the rest of the world, with an 85% increase in black carbon emitted by ships in the Arctic between 2015 and 2019, compared to an 8% increase globally, the Coalition's website reads.

Black Carbon Coalition is fighting the enemy of the planet: Black Carbon.