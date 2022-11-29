Digital Marketplace Leader, Mercado Libre, Selects Evotix to Minimize Risk Across 16 Countries

Mercado Libre has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, for its innovative incident reporting and tracking capabilities. Evotix transforms the way employees engage in workplace health and safety.

Mercado Libre, the leading online marketplace in Latin America, has selected Evotix, the world-leading environment, health, safety (EHS) and well-being software company, for its innovative incident reporting and tracking capabilities.

Health and safety has always been a priority for Mercado Libre, but the rapid growth of eCommerce in Latin America during Covid presented a transportation and shipping challenge. With this significant surge in demand for goods being transported across Latin America, Mercado Libre struggled to centralize incident management and risk mitigation across its business units – whether they occurred in transit or in warehouses. Mercado Libre employees relied on decentralized processes to report incidents. With health and safety managers having to review hundreds of forms, being proactive when it came to risk mitigation strategies was difficult.

“Latin America experienced the biggest eCommerce growth in the world during Covid,” said Ignas Karvelis, Loss Prevention Risk Manager at Mercado Libre. “As an online business, this was an exciting time for Mercado Libre, but we needed a solution that could stand with us during this accelerated growth period. We partnered with Evotix because they were able to configure a solution that met our needs, could scale with our growth and could implement quickly so we were up and running faster.”

After careful consideration, Mercado Libre selected Evotix and their Assure SaaS tool because of its configurability and adaptability, as well as the company’s customer-first attitude. Mercado Libre needed a rapid implementation to ensure the safety of employees as the growth of eCommerce quickly expanded across the region. Within just three months, Mercado Libre’s employees were able to record security incidents as they spotted them, ensuring actions were taken to mitigate risk. Assure’s attractive dashboards also display security data in real-time, enabling management to have greater visibility over the most pressing security issues impacting Mercado Libre.

Evotix’s Assure has simplified the process of reporting incidents and logging investigations across its shipping business unit. With all data centralized in one system, Assure has streamlined the company’s analysis when it comes to internal and external events impacting operations. This has enabled Mercado Libre to honor its commitment to keep its employees out of harm’s way, so its customers can get the high-quality service they’ve paid for.

“At Mercado Libre, when we have a problem we need a solution tomorrow, not in a year. Evotix stood out from other vendors by adapting to our speed and flexibility,” Karvelis said. “We’ve had a wonderful experience with Evotix. They really listened to us and adjusted the solution to our needs.”

“As a company with so many different layers, from warehousing to shipping, we were excited to adapt Assure to align with Mercado Libre’s various safety needs”, said Ryan Pollard, account executive at Evotix. “As soon as we realized that agility and speed of implementation were key factors for its team in choosing software, we knew this was the ideal partnership. We’re delighted to have helped Mercado Libre keep up with its rapid growth in a way that maintains the safety of all 30,000 of its staff.”

ABOUT MERCADO LIBRE:

Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre, Inc (NASDAQ: Meli) is the leading company in e-commerce technology and digital financial services in Latin America, with operations in 18 countries. It offers a complete ecosystem of solutions for individuals and businesses to buy, sell, advertise, obtain credit and insurance, collect, send money, save, and pay for goods and services both online and in physical stores. Mercado Libre looks to democratize commerce and financial services in Latin America, a market that offers great opportunities and high growth potential. It uses world-class technology to create intuitive solutions tailored to the local culture in order to transform the lives of millions of people in the region.

ABOUT EVOTIX:

Evotix is a global technology company transforming the way employees engage in workplace health and safety. Its market-leading solution is used by more than 400 customers across a diverse range of industries including manufacturing, food & drink, construction, retail, utility services, transport and, and housing.