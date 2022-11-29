FIRST HOME ALLIANCE (FHA) CELEBRATES 20 YEARS PROVIDING HOUSING TO VETERANS
First Home Alliance (FHA) is proud to announce that their Annual Symposium and Awards Gala was a success this year. The event was held on November 19th at the Embassy Suites in Springfield, Virginia. This year’s Financial Wellness Symposium offered a variety of classes designed to educate, empower, and raise awareness of improving financial health, physical well-being, and mental health. The day provided a rare opportunity to complete a full HUD-Certified Homebuyer Education Course, in-person and in one day. Tannia Talento, Regional Director from U.S. Senator Mark R. Warner’s office visited the Symposium as well and congratulated FHA Founder & President Larry Laws on FHA’s 20th year serving the community.
A VIP Networking Reception, held earlier in the evening, helped kick-off the festivities. Later, attendees moved to the ballroom for dinner and the presentation of awards. This year’s Alliance Veteran Sponsor Award went to PenFed Foundation for their community focus on assisting veterans in need. The Alliance Partner of the Year Award was presented to Virginia Housing for their dedicated partnership with FHA over the past 18 years. Pastor J. Leon Gant, Jr. was given the Alliance Leadership Award for his community enrichment initiatives, while Perry Carter and Raymond Bell received the Alliance Achievement Award for their combined efforts in encouraging Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) among minority students.
The evening’s biggest award was presented to TRUIST as the Alliance Title Sponsor for their dedication to financial wellness education within underserved communities and their belief in FHA’s mission to increase home ownership opportunities for low-to-moderate income and military veteran families. FHA Founder and President Larry Laws later remarked on the evening saying, “In tough times like recovering from a financial set back during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s encouraging to see so many companies like TRUIST care so much about the community as well as supporting organizations like FHA.”
First Home Alliance is a 501(c)3, not-for-profit, HUD-approved housing counseling agency promoting financial literacy and economic self-sufficiency. Their mission is to increase sustainable homeownership among the underserved low-to-moderate income and military communities. First Home Alliance has served over 1000 families in FY2022 and more than 16,000 households since their 2002 inception. Visit their website at firsthomealliance.org for more information or to make a tax-deductible donation.
