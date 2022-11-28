Governor’s Award for Smart Vision presented to Renton

We congratulate the city of Renton on receiving the Governor’s Smart Vision award for their Rainier/Grady Junction Transit Oriented Development Subarea Plan. The new plan provides a vision and strategies to guide growth and achieve a holistic, people-oriented mixed-use neighborhood around a future Sound Transit bus rapid transit line and center. The Subarea Plan’s concepts are the first step in realizing a series of vibrant community improvements and economic development opportunities for the local area. Commerce is excited about the work Renton is performing to plan for this new transit system, and we were proud to present the Smart Vision Award to Renton on behalf of our governor.