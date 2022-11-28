PennDOT Announces Start of Tree Trimming Work in Centre County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that it expects work to trim and remove trees on various routes in Centre County to start this week. This work will enhance driver safety and extend the life of the roadway surface.

Over the next few months, crews will be working along the following roadways:

Route 3001 (Fisherman's Paradise Road)

Route 3003 (Bernel Road)

Route 3004 (Paradise Road)

Route 3005 (Fox Hill Road)

Route 3006 (Armagast/Valley View Road)

Route 3008 (Purdue Mountain Road)

PennDOT expects work to begin on Fisherman's Paradise Road this week. Drivers may encounter short delays as roadway flaggers enforce an alternating traffic pattern during this operation. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and slow-moving or stopped traffic.

Tree trimming and removal provide "daylighting" to the roadway, allowing sunlight to speed snow and ice melt during winter. It also enhances sight distance at some locations and lessens the potential for old and dead trees to fall onto the road.

All work will be done during daylight hours and is weather dependent. Patriot Tree Surgeons of Allentown, PA, is the contractor for this job.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #





