LEMO® Launches New High-speed Data Transfer USB 3.1 (10Gb/s)
Defense, Industrial Automation, Data Communication, Aerospace, and Test & Measurement ApplicationsROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to the development of the Internet of Things (IoT), more and more machines, vehicles, and objects are utilizing more sensors to communicate with one another and the outside world. It is increasingly important than ever to send data reliably in the shortest time possible.
The new LEMO USB 3.1 connectors were designed to meet the most stringent connection requirements for high-speed data transfer using the USB protocol up to 10 Gb/s. They complete LEMO’s extensive portfolio of robust and durable high-speed solutions and attest to the company’s long experience in signal integrity.
These Push-Pull connectors are very compact, robust, and available in a variety of models and series. They can be utilized in harsh indoor and outdoor environments (e.g., extreme temperatures, high humidity, and vibrations). Ideal for use in defense, industrial automation, data communication, aerospace, and test & measurement applications.
Selecting a USB 3.1 connector does not automatically guarantee compliance with this protocol and the related data transfer speed for the complete interconnect solution. In fact, the cables have to at least comply with the same protocol, respect the maximum length given in the protocol, and be carefully assembled to the connector; the solution has then to be fully tested. LEMO’s experts are ready to assist you with compliant high-speed Interconnect solutions, please feel free to reach out.
LEMO® High-speed Data Transfer USB 3.1 (10Gb/s) Key Features:
- Max data speed transfer 10 Gb/s
- Compliant USB 3.1 protocol
- Guaranteed signal integrity
- The Push-Pull latching mechanism enables rapid, simple, safe, and reliable frequent connect and disconnect
- Protect sensitive data in harsh environments with a proprietary interface
- 360° screening for full EMC shielding
- IP50, IP66, and IP68
- Compact design for space savings
- Robust and miniature models
- Up to 5000 mating cycles, resulting in longer service life and reduced ownership costs
- Temperature range -55 °C to 250 °C
- Up to 12 keyways for alignment
About LEMO®:
LEMO® is the industry pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-quality and high-performance interconnect solutions. LEMO’s Push-Pull and ratchet coupling connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial & machines, automotive, test & measurement, defense, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMO® has been designing precision connectors for more than 75 years. Offering over 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through custom-specific designs, LEMO and its brand REDEL, NORTHWIRE and COELVER currently serve more than 150,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
