Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,671 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 308,928 in the last 365 days.

Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for music, carols and a holiday reading at the 41st annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Inspire Hope,” in connection with the first lady’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble; the Horizon Middle School Sixth Grade Choir; and pianist Joel Gilbertson. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Following the tradition established during the past four ceremonies, the tree will be ceremoniously lit by three individuals in recovery and their families to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season. Attendees of the event may park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.

 

 

You just read:

Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.