Governor, First Lady invite public to ‘Inspire Hope’ at annual State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum encourage the public to join them for music, carols and a holiday reading at the 41st annual North Dakota State Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in Memorial Hall at the Capitol.

The theme of this year’s Christmas tree is “Inspire Hope,” in connection with the first lady’s platform of instilling hope in people to know that recovery from the disease of addiction is possible. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season.

This year’s ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble; the Horizon Middle School Sixth Grade Choir; and pianist Joel Gilbertson. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be available to all attendees. All are welcome to attend and view the submitted handmade ornaments featured on the State Christmas Tree.

Following the tradition established during the past four ceremonies, the tree will be ceremoniously lit by three individuals in recovery and their families to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season. Attendees of the event may park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance.

The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.