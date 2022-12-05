Wiers Acquires Allison Trans Tech in Corpus Christi, TX

Tom Wiers (L) & Steven Donahoo (R) share a handshake during an acquisition meeting Welcome Wiers Fleet Partner to Corpus Christi, TX Transmission Build Room in Corpus Christi, TX

Wiers Fleet Partners is now offering truck repair and fleet service in Corpus Christi, for light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

"Customers can expect faster turn-time, more capabilities, and will get their trucks back quicker than they are today. We make Trucks Roll!” — Tom Wiers

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiers Fleet Partners announced the acquisition of Allison Trans Tech located at 1026 S Navigation Blvd, Corpus Christi, 10 miles southwest of downtown Corpus Christi.

This is the tenth Wiers location offering 24/7 Truck Repair and Fleet Service to national and local companies requiring commercial truck maintenance and repair. “We’ve been serving commercial truck owners for nearly 60 years. Corpus Christi is a dynamic city and will be our second location outside the Midwest. We are confident that customers will see immediate value in our 24/7 platform that includes real-time diagnostics, mobile maintenance, and emergency service support.” stated Tom Wiers, CEO & Owner of Wiers.

“Allison Trans Tech has a great track record of taking care of customers and employees in Corpus Christi. We share many of the same values and look forward to helping our new customers deliver more products and services in a safe, reliable, and cost-effective manner,” said Drew Hettich, President & COO of Wiers. Steven Donahoo, former owner, will join Wiers as the Corpus Christi Service Manager.

“Steven started the company 12 years ago and is truly living an American success story. Allison Trans Tech is an authorized Allison Transmission maintenance and overhaul Dealer for on and off highway applications. His team is extremely proficient when it comes to solving complex transmission problems. He’s the go-to shop in South Texas. Steven wants to grow the chassis maintenance and repair portion of the business and we will help him do that.” said Wiers.

Wiers Service Centers are run by experienced teams who bring dealer capabilities to a customer-friendly and accommodating environment. Tom shares his final thoughts. “Both Steven and I want to grow our businesses in Texas and make more TRUCKSROLL. Doing it together makes perfect sense!”

About Wiers

Wiers Fleet Partners is part of the Wiers Corporation. The home office is in Plymouth, IN, which includes seven Wiers Fleet Partners locations and three Wiers International Trucks dealerships. Wiers is a truck repair, fleet maintenance, and truck sales leader for two generations. Wiers takes great pride in being active in local communities and helping to keep trucks rolling.

Join us in welcoming Wiers Feet Partners, Corpus Christi, TX! To find the Wiers location nearest you, visit www.wiers.com.

Watch this video to learn more abut the acquisition of Wiers Fleet Truck Repair in Corpus Christ. #TrucksRoll