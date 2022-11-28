LEMO® Launches New Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 1000BASE–T1
Automotive, Communication, Defense, Industrial & Robotics, and Test & Measurement ApplicationsROHNERT PARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As network requirements have changed over time, ethernet has consistently improved in terms of speed, security, and quality. As a result, it has emerged as the standard for wired connectivity in the majority of industries, including IT, telecommunications, transportation, and defense. The growth of ethernet in both industrial automation and the automobile industry is currently being accelerated by the emergence of Single Pair Ethernet (SPE).
Following this development, LEMO has provided solutions over time that are compliant with the various ethernet protocols as they emerged. As a result, it has one of the most extensive portfolios of connectors for high-speed ethernet up to 10 Gb/s, and has recently added solutions for SPE. LEMO Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 1000Base-T1 is designed to operate over a single twisted-pair copper cable supporting an effective data rate of 1 Gb/sec in both directions simultaneously. These products were designed specifically to perform in harsh environments (such as excessive humidity, vibration, or extreme temperatures) for a variety of applications.
For Unshielded Twisted Pair (UTP) and Shielded Twisted Pair (STP), LEMO offers two types of insulators: 0B.511 (2 contacts) and 1B.512(4 contacts + screen). The new product is also offered in a watertight version for the T series connector.
Selecting an SPE connector does not automatically guarantee compliance with this protocol and the related data transfer speed for the complete interconnect solution. In fact, the cables have to at least comply with the same protocol, respect the maximum length given in the protocol, and be carefully assembled to the connector; the solution has then to be fully tested. LEMO’s experts are ready to assist you with compliant high-speed interconnect solutions, please feel free to reach out.
LEMO Single Pair Ethernet (SPE) 1000BASE-T1 Key Features:
- The push-pull latching mechanism enables rapid, simple, safe, and reliable frequent connect and disconnect
- Protect sensitive data in harsh environments with a proprietary interface
- The IEEE 802.3bp (SPE) protocol compliance and guaranteed signal integrity allow data transfer at rates up to 1Gb/s.
- 360° screening for full EMC shielding
- Compatible with unshielded twisted pair (UTP) and shielded twisted pair (STP)
- Up to 5000 guaranteed mating cycles, resulting in increased service life and reduced ownership costs
- A wide range of robust and miniature models (including IP50, IP66, and IP68) provide ruggedized compact integrations
- Temperature range -55 °C to 250 °C
- Up to 12 keyways for alignment
About LEMO®:
LEMO® is the industry pioneer in the design and manufacture of high-quality and high-performance interconnect solutions. LEMO’s Push-Pull and ratchet coupling connectors are found in a variety of challenging application environments including medical, industrial & machines, automotive, test & measurement, defense, audio-video, and telecommunications.
LEMO® has been designing precision connectors for more than 75 years. Offering over 90,000 combinations of products that continue to grow through custom-specific designs, LEMO and its brand REDEL, NORTHWIRE and COELVER currently serve more than 150,000 customers in over 80 countries around the world.
